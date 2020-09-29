Soi Dog marks World Rabies Day 2020 with vaccination drive

To mark World Rabies Day yesterday (Sept 28), Soi Dog Foundation held a special sterilisation and vaccination drive for dogs and cats at the Pracha Udom Community Hall in Rassada.



By Soi Dog Foundation

Tuesday 29 September 2020, 09:42AM

A total of 53 animals were vaccinated and 34 sterilised by Soi Dog’s mobile clinic team in Rassada yesterday to mark World Rabies Day (Sept 28). Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A total of 53 animals were vaccinated and 34 sterilised by Soi Dog’s mobile clinic team at the event. Their humane education team was also on hand to educate pet owners and local feeders about the importance of annual vaccinations in protecting animals against rabies and other infectious diseases.

“Many people still believe that vaccinations are unnecessary for indoor pets, but that’s not the case,” explained Nuttawut Kumngern, Soi Dog’s humane education manager. “There’s still a risk of rabies to your pets as it can be passed between mammals; for example, through the bite of a mouse. There’s also a risk if your pet escapes from your house.

“We want people to be aware of the importance of annual vaccinations, as an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Nuttawut and his team also spoke about how to prevent rabies in humans and how to administer first aid in the eventuality of being bitten by a potentially rabid dog or cat.

Soi Dog’s intensive and ongoing sterilisation and vaccination programme is proven to be the most effective method of reducing the transmission of diseases like rabies as well as managing the stray dog and cat populations.

Since 2003, over 460,000 dogs and cats have been neutered and vaccinated across Thailand through this programme, known as CNVR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return). CNVR has greatly helped to minimise rabies outbreaks in the country, particularly in Phuket where the foundation is based, with only one case of rabies identified in a dog on the island in the past 25 years.

Soi Dog remains committed to the prevention and eventual elimination of rabies from Thailand and joins the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030, creating a better world for animals and humans alike.