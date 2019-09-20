Soi Dog leads free sterilisation, rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs in Patong

PHUKET: Patong Municipality and Soi Dog Foundation together are offering free sterilisation and rabies vaccines for cats and dogs.

Pets

By The Phuket News

Friday 20 September 2019, 02:45PM

Veterinarians, Patong Municipality officers and staff from the Soi Dog Foundation at the free sterilisation and vaccine event in Patong last year. Photo: Patong Municipality

The service will available from Sept 23 to Oct 5 at the Vet. Public Health Center on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, near the Patong Municipality Wastewater Treatment Center. (See map below.) On Sept 23-27 and on Sept 30-Oct 4, staff will provide the service for appointments made only. The clinic will be closed on Saturday-Sunday, Sept 28-29. On Saturday, Oct 5 the staff will sterilise and vaccinated homeless dogs caught by city officials. To book an appointment, call the Division of Public Health and Environment, Patong Municipality at 076-345331.