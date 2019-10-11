Soi Dog leads free sterilisation and vaccinations for cats and dogs in Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: Thepkrasattri Municipality and Soi Dog Foundation together are offering free sterilisation and vaccines for cats and dogs until next Friday (Oct 18).

animals

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 October 2019, 11:00AM

The clinic is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, but is closed on Saturday-Sunday this weekend (Oct 12-13).

The service is available at Thepkasattri Municipality’s community learning center on Ban Khai Rd, about 200 metres from the intersection with Don Jom Tao Rd. (See map below.) The clinic is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, but is closed on Saturday-Sunday this weekend (Oct 12-13). The clinic will be open on the King Bhumibol Memorial Day public holiday on Monday (Oct 14). Staff will provide the service for appointments made only. To book an appointment, call the Soi Dog Mobile Center at 082-2937499.