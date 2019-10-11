THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Soi Dog leads free sterilisation and vaccinations for cats and dogs in Thepkrasattri

Soi Dog leads free sterilisation and vaccinations for cats and dogs in Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: Thepkrasattri Municipality and Soi Dog Foundation together are offering free sterilisation and vaccines for cats and dogs until next Friday (Oct 18).

animals
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 October 2019, 11:00AM

The clinic is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, but is closed on Saturday-Sunday this weekend (Oct 12-13).

The clinic is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, but is closed on Saturday-Sunday this weekend (Oct 12-13).

The service is available at Thepkasattri Municipality’s community learning center on Ban Khai Rd, about 200 metres from the intersection with Don Jom Tao Rd. (See map below.)

The clinic is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, but is closed on Saturday-Sunday this weekend (Oct 12-13).

The clinic will be open on the King Bhumibol Memorial Day public holiday on Monday (Oct 14).

Staff will provide the service for appointments made only.

To book an appointment, call the Soi Dog Mobile Center at 082-2937499.

Phuket community
PM holds urgent haze meeting

It is now 12-13 days ago since PM held a urgent Toxic Smog meeting. Now, what is the operational fol...(Read More)

ONWR warns of heavy rain, flooding across South

What are at this very moment the plans and doings of ONWR and BBPM to prevent/tackle the fast approa...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

When I compare the double over-control of legal staying expats/retirees ( TM 30 AND 90 day reports...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Stop immediately that TM30 nonsense for Expats traveling inside Thailand. Than domestic traveling/sp...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

Dek, what you say is true, but, do you let someone die, or try and save them?eg, if a car is on fire...(Read More)

Snake ssssafety: Avoiding bites from Phuket’s venomous residents

Last night I had a Snake about 2m color black with yellow rings, come in to kill rats. Now I got her...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

...Kurt, do you have to comment on every single topic? Surely you're not an authority on everyt...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued

That'll be a sunny weekend then!...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Phuket airport manager don't have to worry. Many slots will remain availabe due to lesser flight...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

@DeK, you hit the nail on the head. Why are car, bus, truck drivers not compulsory trained in First ...(Read More)

 

