FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Soi Dog Goes Green!

To celebrate the World Environment Day on June 5, the Soi Dog Foundation has implemented a series of actions to reduce its carbon footprint as well as improve its Corporate Social Responsibility best practice.

animalsSoi Dog Foundation

Thursday 21 June 2018, 12:53PM

Not just making dogs healthy and happy again, Soi Dog Foundation has taken solid steps to do its part the preserve the environment. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Not just making dogs healthy and happy again, Soi Dog Foundation has taken solid steps to do its part the preserve the environment. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

While the core mission of the foundation remains the same, Soi Dog now goes one step forward by measuring the impact of its work within the Phuket Sanctuary from an eco-sustainability point of view.

More than 15 initiatives have been successfully implemented, including not selling plastic water bottles, reducing the amount of printed paper by encouraging online visitor registrations, changing all light bulbs to low-voltage LED lights and selecting vendors who do not provide food in Styrofoam containers.

"In the long term, Soi Dog Foundation hopes to develop collaborations and partnerships with other organisations, foundations, educational institutions and governmental departments whereby “Soi Dog Goes Green” can promote its environmental vision and mission, that is to positively impact environmentalism and embrace initiatives that affect the well-being of animals and help preserve our world," the foundation announced in a release issued today (June 21).

For more information about Soi Dog Foundation and to see how you can help, please visit soidog.org

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

First Phuket monkeys relocated to Koh Payu
Dead dolphin found washed up on Phuket beach
Phuket residents happy with wild monkey campaign, says wildlife chief
First of the neutered monkeys released into the Phuket wild
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
The ‘Cat Man’ of Aleppo
Concerns over Phuket wild monkeys as they risk entering homes to steal food
Thailand’s most wanted elephant captured after months-long hunt
Phuket’s first ‘Monkey Island’ revealed
34 wild Phuket monkeys caught on Day 1 of campaign
Phuket monkeys to be neutered, some to be moved
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Young turtles rescued from broken Phuket fishing nets
Is there an udder way? Farmer begs EU to spare his wandering cow
Striped Dolphin rescued from stranding at Kamala Beach

 

Phuket community
Pattaya vendor fined for threatening to shoot Chinese tourists

"Crocodile leather is international forbidden"More nonsense from the class clown.As long a...(Read More)

Dead dolphin found washed up on Phuket beach

Plastic in stomach? The thought to check that not even came up in their head, same as not checking t...(Read More)

Pattaya vendor fined for threatening to shoot Chinese tourists

In Singapore this moron would be suspended for life to have a market job again, after his prison tim...(Read More)

Phuket residents happy with wild monkey campaign, says wildlife chief

...Says wildlife chief... Well, I think the wild life chief is a bit to fast with expressing hims...(Read More)

Kratom tops arrest concerns

Just as Canada has made the long overdue move to completely legalize Cannabis Thailand is worried ab...(Read More)

Kratom tops arrest concerns

Stop running after soft drugs. It is just rowing a boat against a strong current. Just this week Ca...(Read More)

Dead dolphin found washed up on Phuket beach

How much plastic did they found in the stomach ?...(Read More)

Phuket History: Sex in early Siam

"There was no extreme ignorance of SE Asian culture" My point being the article reveals an...(Read More)

Pattaya vendor fined for threatening to shoot Chinese tourists

Death treaths comes chesp in Thailand....(Read More)

Phuket villa property market strong in mid-range, high-end takes a hit

Please don't become like your main competitor, just a mouth-piece for the property industry. Thi...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Chattha
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant

 