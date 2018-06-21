Soi Dog Goes Green!

To celebrate the World Environment Day on June 5, the Soi Dog Foundation has implemented a series of actions to reduce its carbon footprint as well as improve its Corporate Social Responsibility best practice.

Not just making dogs healthy and happy again, Soi Dog Foundation has taken solid steps to do its part the preserve the environment. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

While the core mission of the foundation remains the same, Soi Dog now goes one step forward by measuring the impact of its work within the Phuket Sanctuary from an eco-sustainability point of view. More than 15 initiatives have been successfully implemented, including not selling plastic water bottles, reducing the amount of printed paper by encouraging online visitor registrations, changing all light bulbs to low-voltage LED lights and selecting vendors who do not provide food in Styrofoam containers. "In the long term, Soi Dog Foundation hopes to develop collaborations and partnerships with other organisations, foundations, educational institutions and governmental departments whereby “Soi Dog Goes Green” can promote its environmental vision and mission, that is to positively impact environmentalism and embrace initiatives that affect the well-being of animals and help preserve our world," the foundation announced in a release issued today (June 21). For more information about Soi Dog Foundation and to see how you can help, please visit soidog.org