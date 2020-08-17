BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Soi Dog Foundation urgently seeks flight volunteers

Soi Dog Foundation urgently seeks flight volunteers

Soi Dog Foundation is appealing for any foreign nationals from European and North American destinations who are repatriating soon to come forward as potential flight volunteers to help adopted animals get to their new homes overseas.

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Monday 17 August 2020, 05:40PM

Flight volunteers are needed to help take adopted cats and dogs to Europe and North America. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

"More than 100 adopted animals are currently waiting patiently at Soi Dog’s shelter in northern Phuket to fly to homes in Europe, the USA and Canada. However, international travel restrictions in response to COVID-19, and a lack of potential flight volunteers travelling in and out of Thailand, have forced them to stay at the shelter," explained a release by Soi Dog this afternoon (Aug 17).

"With adopted animals unable to leave but new animals in need of life-saving care arriving every day, the shelter is experiencing severe overcrowding.

"To accommodate the ever-increasing shelter population, which currently stands at close to 1,300, five new dog runs have been constructed.

"However, to make room for more dogs and cats in need, it’s vital that adopted animals leave the shelter as soon as possible. With cargo costs prohibitive, the only way they can currently travel is as a passenger’s extra baggage – a process which Soi Dog is well-versed in," the release added.

Soi Dog arranges all of the logistics and are even in a position whereby they can partly assist with costs. All you have to do is “accompany” the dogs or cats as your excess baggage,” explained International Logistics Coordinator, Simon Humphries.

There is no work or expense on your part. Imagine the satisfaction you will feel when you see an adopted dog or cat meet its new family thanks to your help!” he added.

If you are looking to fly to Europe, the USA or Canada soon, please email logistics@soidog.org or call 098-7011341.

