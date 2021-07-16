The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog Foundation transports record number of rescue dogs to the US ahead of import ban

Soi Dog Foundation transports record number of rescue dogs to the US ahead of import ban

Soi Dog Foundation has transported almost 100 rescue dogs to the United States this month ahead of a recently announced import ban, which came into effect on Wednesday (July 14).

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 17 July 2021, 01:30PM

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

The one-year ban on importing dogs into the US from over 100 countries, including Thailand, was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 14, providing Soi Dog with a narrow window in which to transport as many dogs as possible into the country to start their new lives.

Following an overwhelming response from Soi Dog supporters around the world, funds were raised to fly a total of 86 dogs in the space of just two weeks to Soi Dog’s partner rescue organisations across the country, from New York to California. The dogs are in the process of being adopted to loving families, with some already home and settled.

Soi Dog has found homes in the US for over 700 healthy, fully vaccinated dogs over the past four years alone, making it their most popular destination in terms of overseas adoption. For many rescue dogs, overseas adoption is their only hope of finding a home. It’s also vital in preventing overcrowding at their shelter in Phuket and creating space for the next dog in need. The shelter is currently home to over 1,500 animals.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The import ban therefore dealt a huge blow to Soi Dog. Implemented by the CDC, the ban follows mounting concerns over the transmission of rabies from unvaccinated dogs entering the country with incomplete, inadequate or fraudulent documentation. Soi Dog is continuing to call for the ban to be revised, arguing that it unjustly penalises the import of dogs by legitimate rescue organisations like themselves whose dogs are fully vaccinated, correctly documented and present absolutely no health risk whatsoever to humans or other animals.

“All dogs imported by Soi Dog Foundation into the USA come from the southern island province of Phuket and pose no risk to human and animal health in the USA. Phuket is Thailand’s first province to be recognised as rabies free and could be compared with Singapore in relation to size and disease control,” explains Soi Dog President John Dalley MBE in a petition letter to the CDC which currently has over 24,000 signatures.

To add your name to the petition, please visit https://www.soidog.org/cdc-usa-ban-2021/sign

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Black Widow: Return of a true Marvel
You NEED to Know This: Can you go to Phi Phi?
A Meal With... Dessert with Richard Pope!
Loki unlocked in new series
Stamp and You Shall Receive
Expat Life: Taking the knee
Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s trash problem
Angelina Jolie back in action
Explorar Hotels & Resorts launches in Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket reopens
‘A Quiet Place’ returns with a bang
Beach cleanup finds syringe, oil-smothered ropes
Family Fun Here We Come
THIS IS THE MOMENT: A Song for Thailand
Hari’s idea: A call for all expats

 

Phuket community
Phuket brings infected residents home to get treatment on the island

Good Job. WHUAN XI VIRUS situation is TERRIBLE in Thailand right now. Thousands of people have l...(Read More)

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements

I am confused. I thought there was no inter-provincial travel allowed??? Much was written about th...(Read More)

Probe into Red Bull scion gets new chief

Another new RTP committee to investigate the RTP & prosecutors handling. Poor 'Red Bull'...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism over Phuket recovery, COVID Visas, 30% domestic arrivals denied entry |:| Thailand News

As we prepare for the inevitable next wave due to Delta and ineffective Sinovac, the anti-vaxers con...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Fantasy of a leading Phuket TAT staff member is saying something about their continues 'figures ...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Babysteps but no doubt that there are significant more people around in Patong....(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

we believe this sandbox is a playground for the industry only...(Read More)

Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

That a Village Head is able to declare bars into restaurants is micro-economical wise a stupid move....(Read More)

Results from COVID rapid antigen home test kits not accepted for travel

Any chance Phuket News could advise on which public hospitals (if any) on Phuket conduct the correct...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

ematt keep drinking the TAT Koolaid- do you REALLY believe what comes out of their mouths.? Mr Ed I ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property

 