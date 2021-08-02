The Phuket News
Soi Dog Foundation returns to Phuket Stray Dog Shelter, carries out vaccination drive

Soi Dog Foundation carried out annual vaccinations of all dogs at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang last Wednesday (July 28) in collaboration with the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) and a number of local volunteers.

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Monday 2 August 2021, 12:37PM

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

A total of 739 dogs were vaccinated at the shelter – also known as the government dog pound – against six diseases, including rabies, distemper and parvovirus. Bravecto was also dispensed to 16 dogs with severe skin problems, and Soi Dog will be dispensing the tick and flea treatment to the remaining dogs in the coming weeks. 

Tawin Sawangsin, the newly instated head of the Phuket DLD, attended the vaccination drive and expressed his support for the collaborative effort being taken to improve the welfare of the dogs at the shelter.

“The team here has been doing everything they can to look after these dogs; however, when more and more dogs arrive, taking care of them all is a huge undertaking,” he said.

“With the help of Soi Dog and volunteers, these dogs will receive better care, and all of the work here will be more effective which the DLD is willing to support,” he added.

UWC Thailand

Mr Tawin added that the health of staff and volunteers was of utmost importance and that COVID-19 safety regulations must therefore be adhered to at all times. 

It was thanks to Mr Tawin that Soi Dog and local volunteers were permitted to reenter the shelter after it was closed to external assistance in January. The vaccination drive therefore marked a positive step forward. 

Starting next week, Soi Dog’s veterinary team, community outreach team and animal rescue officers will resume their regular work at the shelter to ensure that all dogs housed there are neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, protected and against ticks and fleas and treated for any other health issues.

The teams – who last year alone administered over 4,600 treatments on-site and admitted over 250 dogs to Soi Dog’s hospital in Mai Khao for further care – are looking forward to continuing to support the shelter for the benefit of the dogs who call it home.

Phuket community
Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Yup. It's been obvious from the start that Phuket's island location should be a huge asset a...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

One can't make up this nonsense, all for the sake of business/money making and not about the wel...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Sounds more like an opportunity by Mr. Ho to look out for his own best interests. The vaccination pr...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Well it’s no travel insurance in Scandinavia some cover any trips outside Europe, so forget Scandi...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

200 cases in the week and he wants a Green zone? Can't make this up (well you can- 300k rooms is...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

We all saying same thing. Phuket should have been closed to most domestic arrivals a month ago and ...(Read More)

Phuket village goes under lockdown

I well recall sub district lockdowns and even an entire Bang-Tao neighborhood closed off and it w...(Read More)

Phuket village goes under lockdown

Are there hotels in that area effected? Is testing among the people in that locked down area now hap...(Read More)

Myanmar junta chief says new elections in two years

It would be know how all the Rohinga temporary Bangladesh Residents are doing ?...(Read More)

Phuket village goes under lockdown

Oh well the precedent now set, we can expect more of this long forwards ...(Read More)

 

