BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay

Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Soi Dog Foundation is working closely with Cherng Talay Police following two recent reports of deliberate dog poisonings in the area.

animalscrimeviolence
By Soi Dog Foundation

Friday 22 May 2020, 03:57PM

Given the close proximity of both reports, it is believed that there is one perpetrator responsible. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Given the close proximity of both reports, it is believed that there is one perpetrator responsible. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A stray dog feeding off scraps at the roadside. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A stray dog feeding off scraps at the roadside. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

The first report came in April after a missing dog was found dead at a rubber plantation with her leg tied to a tree and food laced with rodenticide at her side. The owner, a local resident, reported that this was not the first time his dog had been poisoned. However, in the first instance, he was able to seek veterinary attention in time. It is believed that the dog was tied to the tree in the second instance to hinder her escape.

The second report came in early May from a foreign woman whose dog began salivating excessively after eating from a bag of chicken placed at the side of the road. The dog was rushed to a veterinary clinic where it was confirmed that the chicken was laced with pesticides. Fortunately, the dog was treated in time and survived.

Soi Dog filed a report with the police after meeting the owners of the affected dogs and will continue to assist the police with their investigations. Given the close proximity of both reports, it is believed that there is one perpetrator responsible.

Poisoning an animal is illegal under the Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Provision of Animal Welfare Act, which Soi Dog worked with the Thai government to draft in 2014. The Act prohibits any action or inaction that causes an animal to suffer physically or psychologically, induces pain, illness, disability or death, and perpetrators face a maximum of two years in prison, a B40,000 fine or both.

Investigations are also ongoing into the laying of deadly dog traps at a construction site in Kamala and the shooting of a dog at a house in Mai Khao.

Soi Dog is urging the public to report any suspected instances of animal cruelty to them. During shelter hours (Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm), please call 076-681-029. After shelter hours, please call the emergency line at 098-927-9698. Soi Dog will always pursue cases of animal cruelty with the police and call for the full force of the law against the perpetrators of these heinous acts.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new COVID cases! Phuketians top ten curfew breakers! Reports of animal cruelty? || May 22
Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended
Phuket in national top 10 for curfew breakers
Bangkok condo market takes a hit, marks new report
Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases, total remains at 225
Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law
Pandemic fallout will likely affect Thailand for at least a year: Thai Chamber of Commerce President
Tourism sector looks to resume domestic trips
MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency extension considered? Running water for Phuket villages! || May 21
Phuket arrests for breaking curfew breach 1,600
Thailand reports 3 more COVID cases, no deaths Thursday
Security agencies want emergency extended for another month
Phuket officials keep marking zero new COVID cases
Man injured by kitchen explosion, leaking gas cylinder suspected

 

Phuket community
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

seems to me they too do not like tourists coming back in spite the flu is over since a long time. ...(Read More)

Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law

thank you china, very good. you have many people from the west on you side, supporting the fight aga...(Read More)

MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent

@Nasa12. Mhh, guess such a bill will never pass and get law status.. To many Army-Police personal an...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Will all these proposed new strict guidelines in place/trained before hotels/guesthouses are allowed...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

lalala DEK...as you live in Rawai are sure very familiar with the appearance of a cesspit....you onl...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

@lovingPhuket. Really tracking tourists from door to door? That makes precisely why tourists not go ...(Read More)

Security agencies want emergency extended for another month

Security Agents, under control of generals are for National Security. Keep Thailand calm and obeyin...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

Zero = Nothing! Just handsitting, wait for new old times coming back.Meaning, doing nothing, wait fo...(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

Presently State of Emergency looks more as a covered Martial Law. Don't forget, today is 6th ...(Read More)

MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent

This is the best law proposal, which has come from this Government....(Read More)

 

BB and B
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 