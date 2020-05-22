Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Soi Dog Foundation is working closely with Cherng Talay Police following two recent reports of deliberate dog poisonings in the area.

By Soi Dog Foundation

Friday 22 May 2020, 03:57PM

Given the close proximity of both reports, it is believed that there is one perpetrator responsible. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The first report came in April after a missing dog was found dead at a rubber plantation with her leg tied to a tree and food laced with rodenticide at her side. The owner, a local resident, reported that this was not the first time his dog had been poisoned. However, in the first instance, he was able to seek veterinary attention in time. It is believed that the dog was tied to the tree in the second instance to hinder her escape.

The second report came in early May from a foreign woman whose dog began salivating excessively after eating from a bag of chicken placed at the side of the road. The dog was rushed to a veterinary clinic where it was confirmed that the chicken was laced with pesticides. Fortunately, the dog was treated in time and survived.

Soi Dog filed a report with the police after meeting the owners of the affected dogs and will continue to assist the police with their investigations. Given the close proximity of both reports, it is believed that there is one perpetrator responsible.

Poisoning an animal is illegal under the Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Provision of Animal Welfare Act, which Soi Dog worked with the Thai government to draft in 2014. The Act prohibits any action or inaction that causes an animal to suffer physically or psychologically, induces pain, illness, disability or death, and perpetrators face a maximum of two years in prison, a B40,000 fine or both.

Investigations are also ongoing into the laying of deadly dog traps at a construction site in Kamala and the shooting of a dog at a house in Mai Khao.

Soi Dog is urging the public to report any suspected instances of animal cruelty to them. During shelter hours (Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm), please call 076-681-029. After shelter hours, please call the emergency line at 098-927-9698. Soi Dog will always pursue cases of animal cruelty with the police and call for the full force of the law against the perpetrators of these heinous acts.