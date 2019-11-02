Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog Foundation responds to government’s pet registration proposals

Soi Dog Foundation responds to government’s pet registration proposals

PHUKET: Soi Dog Foundation (SDF) has questioned the the government's resurrected plan to get the public to register their pets and have the animals microchipped for identification purposes.

animalscharity
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 November 2019, 10:07AM

Registration will do nothing to solve the real problem of stray dogs in Thailand, says CEO of Soi Dog Foundation Louise Rose. Photo: SDF

Registration will do nothing to solve the real problem of stray dogs in Thailand, says CEO of Soi Dog Foundation Louise Rose. Photo: SDF

The Phuket-based animal rescue charity questions the details of the proposed amendment to the Animal Cruelty Prevention Act, especially the fee structure.

“While registration has some value, it must be applied carefully,” said Louise Rose, CEO of Soi Dog Foundation.

“In particular, we believe very careful thought must be given to pricing, so that generous souls who run refuges for strays are not penalised, and so that owners do not decide to dump their animals rather than pay the fee, thereby increasing, rather than decreasing, the numbers of strays.”

But Ms Rose also stresses SDF’s belief that registration will do nothing to solve the real problem of stray dogs in Thailand.

“By pushing for registration without first controlling the stray population, the Livestock Department is putting the cart before the horse.

“While registering owned animals may make some owners more responsible, it will do nothing to reduce the number of unregistered strays. Indeed, it will do nothing to stop the number growing.

“Officials statistics quoted in the press state that there were some 860,000 stray dogs and cats in Thailand in 2017.

“It is our belief that there are 10 times that many animals that have no owner – around 8.5 million – so we are not sure where the department is getting its statistics. Those 8.5 million animals will never be registered.

“The only approach that will bring the stray population under control is a concerted long-term campaign of Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return – or CNVR – such as SDF has been carrying out over the past 16 years.”

Laguna Golf Phuket

CNVR involves catching strays, sterilising them, vaccinating them against major diseases and then returning them to their original territory.

Bangkok Director of Animal Welfare for Soi Dog Foundation Dr Tuntikorn Rungpatana said, “So far, we have treated more than 350,000 animals, mostly dogs, across the country – almost 150,000 of them in Bangkok. Those animals can no longer breed and are vaccinated against the major dog and cat diseases, especially rabies, so that they pose a much reduced threat to public health”.

Dr Rungpatana says that Soi Dog Foundation has proven that CNVR works.

“In Phuket in 2005, there were an estimated 80,000 stray dogs. Now, thanks to our CNVR campaign, there are less than a tenth of that number, and almost all are happy and healthy. We impounded no dogs. We killed none. And none were registered, because none of them had owners. The dramatic reduction in numbers has come about through natural attrition among animals that can have no offspring.

“Government livestock offices in a handful of provinces have realised the value of CNVR and are supporting it, but what is needed now is a nationwide campaign led by the government.

“Culling, impounding or registration cannot stop the growth of the stray dog and cat populations of Thailand, nor the threat they pose to public health. Only CNVR can do that.

“We urge the Livestock Department and the Ministry of Agriculture to suspend their plans for registration and, instead, to reassign any budget to a decades-long nationwide CNVR campaign.

“We would be very happy to offer our expertise, experience and advice to this end.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Body found in search for missing Belarus tourist
Court throws out farmers' petition against ban on toxic pesticides
Court hikes jail terms in Rohingya trafficking mass grave case
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors
Rights agency implores 'Thailand: Do not open Anti Fake News Centre'
More than 400 houses damaged by Phuket flash floods
Search for Belarus tourist to enter Day 5
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st Thai wins in UFC! Phuket mops up after floods! Loy Krathong festivities? || November 1
Police nab landscaper with meth pills, ice
Patong, Kathu announce Loy Krathong festivities
Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc
Body of missing British tourist found off Cambodia coast
Suspect caught in body-in-the-fridge murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Expat charged over child sex offences! Tourist missing! Airport Underpass done? || October 31
Search for Belarus tourist, missing in Phuket surf, continues

 

Phuket community
Phuket Elephant Sanctuary to launch island’s first ‘hands-off’ experience

And where exactly IS Phuket Elephant Sanctuary? Only there's no shortages of tourist traps on Ph...(Read More)

Baht vexes tourism groups

Wow, for people to actual admit that their occupancy rates are 30% how low are they really? Bearing ...(Read More)

Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare

@ Shwe, I agree with you. That T-junction did do in the past very well with just a traffic light sys...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

Were the drains and ditches Chaofa West Rd and around there not prepared/cleaned in advance for a bi...(Read More)

Driver escapes with just scratches as wipeout leaves car embedded in guardrail

I always wonder or thai car insurances pay out in cases of reckless driving or 'falling asleep&#...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

It seems a person, with common sense, would understand why others ":don't" seems you a...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Common sense meaning:"the basic level of practical knowledge and judgment that we all need to h...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

@ Sir Burr. You are right. Thx for correcting me. I know that 'O' goes via thai embassy own ...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm wreaks havoc

cutting down the trees on the hills in Karon,without constructing proper retaining walls - result ye...(Read More)

Pattaya faces water shortages next year

Sometimes I ask myself: Is the thai real estate industry putting enough pressure on thai officialdo...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie