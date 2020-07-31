Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog Foundation mobile clinics return

Soi Dog Foundation mobile clinics return

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinic teams, which provide a sterilisation and vaccination service free of charge for dogs and cats, are returning to work in Phuket in August. The teams will set up shop in Mai Khao and Koh Kaew throughout the month before moving onto other areas of the island.

Pets
By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 1 August 2020, 09:30AM

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics return this month. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics return this month. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics return this month. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics return this month. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics return this month. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics return this month. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics return this month. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics return this month. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The schedule for Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics in Mai Khao this month. Image: Soi Dog Foundation

The schedule for Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics in Mai Khao this month. Image: Soi Dog Foundation

The schedule for Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics in Koh Kaew this month. Image: Soi Dog Foundation

The schedule for Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinics in Koh Kaew this month. Image: Soi Dog Foundation

« »

The service will be available at specific locations (see the tables posted in the image gallery above) from Monday to Friday each week. Soi Dog is encouraging the public to bring animals to their mobile clinics rather than to the sanctuary in Mai Khao as the sterilisation suite on site is currently under renovation. 

Mobile clinics form an integral part of Soi Dog’s CNVR programme (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return.) The mass spay and neuter programme is at the very forefront of the foundation’s operations, and is proven to be the only ethical and the most effective way of managing the stray dog and cat populations. Since 2003, over 440,000 dogs and cats have been neutered and vaccinated across Thailand through this programme. 

Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on stray animals. The stray dog and cat populations have increased intensively, in part because of an increase in unsterilised and unvaccinated pets being abandoned. 

“Now the pandemic is under control in Thailand, we plan to work as much as we can,” he added.

Animal rescue officers will survey and pick up stray dogs and cats in the Mai Khao and Koh Kaew areas before bringing them back to the mobile clinics.

Pet owners and feeders are invited to bring their own dogs and cats as well. The service that the clinic offers includes a basic health check-up, tick and flea control, neutering and a combined vaccine that protects the animal against rabies and a number of other common canine and feline diseases, such as distemper and parvovirus. It is the owner’s responsibility to vaccinate their pet annually to ensure the ongoing wellbeing of the animal. 

All animals will receive cost-free care; however, donations are welcome and will go directly towards Soi Dog’s work to rescue street dogs and cats from abuse, abandonment, sickness and injury.

Following their work in Mai Khao and Koh Kaew, the mobile clinic teams will set up in Baan Borrae and Wichit in September, followed by other subdistricts across the island as part of a project that is expected to last until February 2021. Soi Dog has set up its eighth mobile clinic team – the second in Southern Thailand – to support these efforts. For more information, please email clinic@soidog.org

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Buy now, stay later with Thanyapura’s one day Flash Sale
Will Ferrell rediscovers his true talent in ‘Eurovision’
Sustainably Yours: Let’s clear the air
Cafe Society: Good vibes, good coffee at Home Grain
Unleashed: Learning to let go
A good start to ‘The Old Guard’
Phuket Swap Shop returns with focus on charity drive
A Meal With… Russell Distance Russell
Vivarium: An interview with Director Lorcan Finnegan
Fantasy Island: Delivering dreams and nightmares
Green Thoughts: Sprouting sun worshippers
Sustainably Yours: Solving Phuket’s Water Crisis
Batman trilogy gets Thai revival
Phuket Town launches mobile history museum
Screen heart-throb KJ Apa tested in ‘I Still Believe’

 

Phuket community
No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

do the public by law ,has the right to knew who but the fence there ore do we but a cash prize up to...(Read More)

Tourism Minister joins Phuket domestic tourism push

6,000+ people have dies on the roads This year and nothing has been done. 58 sickly people die and a...(Read More)

Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’

House committee has no reservations about what the RTP like them to believe? The whole RED BULL HEIR...(Read More)

Key witness in ‘Boss’ case dies

Is it possible the 2 'key witnesses' was just a RTP fantasy? Now they 'let die' one ...(Read More)

Four Points by Sheraton opens 600-room resort in Patong

Oh oh, Giving extra stress on the Phuket water stress, electric- and incinerator capacity. Phuket n...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

I know someone who works for Andres Pira and all I’ve heard are good things about him. While I get...(Read More)

New Phuket yacht marina plan gets first public hearing

It is about time that Thai people/officials who still call Phuket a world class destination start lo...(Read More)

Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’

correct Kurt.. and the worst is that this kind of face saving - I call it simply lying - goes throug...(Read More)

Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket

@ Island Man, great idea. Than they have to let the money printing machines run faster. That will ...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Well well Mr MaAnn, think this it’s a good friend of you. ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
M Beach Club Phuket
UWC Thailand

 