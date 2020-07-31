Soi Dog Foundation mobile clinics return

Soi Dog Foundation’s mobile clinic teams, which provide a sterilisation and vaccination service free of charge for dogs and cats, are returning to work in Phuket in August. The teams will set up shop in Mai Khao and Koh Kaew throughout the month before moving onto other areas of the island.

Pets

By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 1 August 2020, 09:30AM

The service will be available at specific locations (see the tables posted in the image gallery above) from Monday to Friday each week. Soi Dog is encouraging the public to bring animals to their mobile clinics rather than to the sanctuary in Mai Khao as the sterilisation suite on site is currently under renovation.

Mobile clinics form an integral part of Soi Dog’s CNVR programme (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return.) The mass spay and neuter programme is at the very forefront of the foundation’s operations, and is proven to be the only ethical and the most effective way of managing the stray dog and cat populations. Since 2003, over 440,000 dogs and cats have been neutered and vaccinated across Thailand through this programme.

Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on stray animals. The stray dog and cat populations have increased intensively, in part because of an increase in unsterilised and unvaccinated pets being abandoned.

“Now the pandemic is under control in Thailand, we plan to work as much as we can,” he added.

Animal rescue officers will survey and pick up stray dogs and cats in the Mai Khao and Koh Kaew areas before bringing them back to the mobile clinics.

Pet owners and feeders are invited to bring their own dogs and cats as well. The service that the clinic offers includes a basic health check-up, tick and flea control, neutering and a combined vaccine that protects the animal against rabies and a number of other common canine and feline diseases, such as distemper and parvovirus. It is the owner’s responsibility to vaccinate their pet annually to ensure the ongoing wellbeing of the animal.

All animals will receive cost-free care; however, donations are welcome and will go directly towards Soi Dog’s work to rescue street dogs and cats from abuse, abandonment, sickness and injury.

Following their work in Mai Khao and Koh Kaew, the mobile clinic teams will set up in Baan Borrae and Wichit in September, followed by other subdistricts across the island as part of a project that is expected to last until February 2021. Soi Dog has set up its eighth mobile clinic team – the second in Southern Thailand – to support these efforts. For more information, please email clinic@soidog.org