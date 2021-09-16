Soi Dog Foundation gets the all-clear

More than 190 staff at the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Mai Khao have been confirmed negative for COVID-19 following mass on-site testing on Tuesday (Sept 14).

Community

By Soi Dog Foundation

Thursday 16 September 2021, 11:06AM

The 190 staff at Soi Dog Foundation have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Testing was undertaken at the request of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office and the village head of Mai Khao as part of broader island-wide measures to curb the spread of infection. Staff were tested using antigen test kits, and all returned a negative result. “Soi Dog continues to implement rigid COVID-19 controls for the protection of staff, visitors and volunteers,” said Soi Dog Operations Director Sam McElroy. “This includes temperature testing, hand sanitising and mandatory face coverings, much the same as other publicly accessible places such as shopping malls and convenience stores.” “We have been as committed to the control of the spread of COVID-19 as we have to our animal welfare programmes throughout the pandemic, and yesterday’s testing proves that. Soi Dog remains one of the safest places to visit on the island,” he added. Soi Dog Foundation is located at 167/9 Moo 4, Soi Mai Khao 10, Tambon Mai Khao, Amphur Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The shelter is open to visitors Monday to Friday – mornings from 9am until 11:30am and afternoons from 1pm until 3:30pm. Guided tours commence at 10am and 1:30pm. The foundation also welcomes both short- and long-term volunteers. Further information is available at www.soidog.org/volunteer