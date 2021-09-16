The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog Foundation gets the all-clear

Soi Dog Foundation gets the all-clear

More than 190 staff at the Soi Dog Foundation shelter in Mai Khao have been confirmed negative for COVID-19 following mass on-site testing on Tuesday (Sept 14). 

Community
By Soi Dog Foundation

Thursday 16 September 2021, 11:06AM

The 190 staff at Soi Dog Foundation have all tested negative for COVID-19.

The 190 staff at Soi Dog Foundation have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Testing was undertaken at the request of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office and the village head of Mai Khao as part of broader island-wide measures to curb the spread of infection. Staff were tested using antigen test kits, and all returned a negative result. 

“Soi Dog continues to implement rigid COVID-19 controls for the protection of staff, visitors and volunteers,” said Soi Dog Operations Director Sam McElroy. “This includes temperature testing, hand sanitising and mandatory face coverings, much the same as other publicly accessible places such as shopping malls and convenience stores.”

“We have been as committed to the control of the spread of COVID-19 as we have to our animal welfare programmes throughout the pandemic, and yesterday’s testing proves that. Soi Dog remains one of the safest places to visit on the island,” he added.

Soi Dog Foundation is located at 167/9 Moo 4, Soi Mai Khao 10, Tambon Mai Khao, Amphur Thalang, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The shelter is open to visitors Monday to Friday – mornings from 9am until 11:30am and afternoons from 1pm until 3:30pm. Guided tours commence at 10am and 1:30pm. The foundation also welcomes both short- and long-term volunteers. Further information is available at www.soidog.org/volunteer

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Unleashed: Getting through the ‘teenage years’
Cena comes of age
SOS Food Rescue Foundation to hold Thailand’s first food waste changemaking event: Zero Summit 2021
On Campus: The Absence of NO is not a YES
Put Your ‘Helping Hands’ Together
New ‘Space Jam’ a slam dunk
Green Thoughts: Going for Gold ‒ the Allamanda
Expat Life: Life in the COVID lane
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #6 - Kalim!
The Devil Made Me Do It
A Meal with… SUPERMAN!
Ultimate Snorkelling Spots
Disney digs deep for ’Monsters at Work’
Sustainably Yours: Surfonomics ‒ The Value of a Wave
University choices in a COVID era

 

Phuket community
Expat Phi Phi GM found dead

Sad news. RIP. Lets hope the immigration service can get to the bottom of it? Genuine procedu...(Read More)

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Time Thai Officialdom realizes that just 'ordering' not work any more the old way. Thai tod...(Read More)

Phuket study confirms subdermal injections using less vaccine more effective as boost jabs

Draw conclusions about immunity takes time. I miss, in all the figures, reports how long the time wi...(Read More)

Thailand ordered to prepare for tourists

Reopening the tourist industry, preparing for tourists, including present Pandamic restrictions is n...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival will go ahead

The Veg Festival is an old tradition. Great! That justifies to ignore the at high level daily Covid ...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

If the still have to come rich foreigners may own the land below their property, than long time here...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

These guys are a law unto themselves. Apart from the disregard for other peoples lives, they have kn...(Read More)

Government plan to entice rich expats

Nobody wants to invest money to come and live here. Furthermore, how are they going to get in cont...(Read More)

Phuket marks 229 new COVID cases, available hospital beds hits 10%

No available vaccine offers 100% sterilizing immunity against Covid, but ALL (including Sinovac) off...(Read More)

Ukrainian woman killed as ice delivery pickup wipes out

"Traveling at speed"? What does that mean? Reads to me as if not traveling over the speed...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 