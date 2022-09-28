Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Soi Dog Foundation forges alliances to step up fight against dog meat trade, rabies

Soi Dog Foundation forges alliances to step up fight against dog meat trade, rabies

Soi Dog Foundation has proudly announced that it has officially partnered with the Department of Animal Health, Hanoi (DAH) and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) to help rid Hanoi of dog-mediated human rabies by 2030.


By Soi Dog Foundation

Wednesday 28 September 2022, 04:15PM

Dogs on the truck on the way to slaughterhouse. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Dogs on the truck on the way to slaughterhouse. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

The announcement came today (Sept 28), recognised around the globe as World Rabies Day,

The goal to eliminate the deadly disease in the Vietnamese capital is part of a worldwide effort known as ‘Zero By 30: Global Strategic Plan to End Human Deaths from Dog-mediated Rabies by 2030’.

Led by GARC, the World Health Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Organisation for Animal Health, the plan aims to eradicate human deaths from dog-mediated rabies globally by the end of the decade.

The disease currently claims an estimated 59,000 human lives a year, with poor communities in Asia and Africa most affected.  

The goal also closely aligns with Soi Dog’s ongoing fight to end the dog and cat meat trade in Vietnam. The unregulated transport of dogs and cats – who are snatched from the streets or stolen from their owners – into Hanoi for slaughter is believed to not only be contributing to continued rabies transmission in the city but actively exacerbating it.

Brightview Center

Soi Dog’s ‘Last Country on Earth’ campaign to end the dog and cat meat trade throughout Asia seeks to grasp the nettle of Vietnam’s desire to eradicate rabies by establishing the suspected link between the horrendous trade and the entirely preventable yet fatal disease.

The foundation’s joint work with the DAH and GARC will include strategic rabies vaccination campaigns and outbreak response; routine testing of samples from dog and cat slaughterhouses to establish the rabies risk; and education of at-risk communities, including targeted materials for children. The implementation of an active rabies surveillance system will help guide these efforts to ensure the data collected and the actions taken are as effective and accurate as possible.

As part of Soi Dog’s campaign to end the dog and cat meat trade in Thailand between 2011 and 2014, co-founder John Dalley MBE told government officials from across Southeast Asia, “Stopping the dog and cat meat trade will not eliminate rabies, but I guarantee you that if we do not stop this trade, we will never eliminate rabies” – an argument that still stands today. 

Soi Dog was successful in ending the trade in Thailand, and their large-scale sterilisation and vaccination programme has been a major contributing factor to the decline in rabies cases in the country. Almost 800,000 dogs and cats have been spayed/neutered and vaccinated through the programme (known as CNVR – Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) since 2003, efforts which have been recognised by the Thai Royal Family and the Thai government. 

The foundation looks forward to building on this work in Vietnam for the benefit of animals and humans alike.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Preparing Phuket for climate change
‘Goodbye, honey ‒ and thanks for the house!’
Australian filmmaker leverages shark fear in latest ’Reef’ outing
Blazing Saddles: Cycling with Steve
On the death of Queen Elizabeth II
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ a murder mystery of solemn beauty
Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece
Green Thoughts: In the blooming water
GRIP IT sets sights on clean drinking water
Don’t wait for ‘The Invitation’
British Producer on song for Thailand
Soi Dog carries out annual vaccination drive at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter
Nong Fiat: The Phuket voice being heard around the world
On Campus: Getting a HeadStart in English
‘Beast’ brings suspense to the savannah

 

Phuket community
Fist fight over food delivery

More man-children displaying their flash anger and complete absence of self control. Welcome to the ...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

... is not any longer valid by destroying produktion location and block roads for drugs transport so...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

@Nasa12, I don't know or Thailand is drugs wise opening up. Thailand is decennia 'open',...(Read More)

Region 8 Police tout scam gang arrests

Police slap each other on the back for actually doing what they are paid for. Pointing leaves a lot ...(Read More)

Region 8 Police tout scam gang arrests

Operation "Break the horse's legs", must be a code for: Try tackle police corruption. ...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

Well need that after this country open for more and more drugs. ...(Read More)

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala

@christysweet, I'm sorry to hear about your accident and it is pleasing to hear that bystanders ...(Read More)

Hoteliers hope weak baht woos visitors

Baht is weaker against Asian currencies as well 10% against Sin $ in past 12 months ...(Read More)

Russian business couple say they were extorted by foreigners

Dodgy people attract similar types. They were obviously up to something and the others wanted a slic...(Read More)

Cannabis farmers ask for help as prices drop

The price of 'Thai' weed in Phuket before legalisation was 40,000-50,000B per Kg for the nas...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 