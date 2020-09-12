Soi Dog Foundation doctor appointed to Thailand’s Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Committee

PHUKET: Soi Dog Foundation’s Bangkok Director of Animal Welfare Dr Tuntikorn Rungpatana (“Dr Oob”) has been officially appointed to Thailand’s Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animal Committee by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MoAC).



By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 12 September 2020, 01:12PM

Dr Oob joins six other committee members and will hold the position for a term of four years. He replaces Kiranee Narabal, president of Soi Dog Foundation Thailand, who served on the committee between 2017 and 2020.

The committee consists of representatives from government agencies, representatives from animal welfare organisations and animal aid centres and other experts in animal welfare and cruelty prevention appointed by the minister of the MoAC.

Committee members will have the power to propose new policies, plans, measures or guidelines and offer opinions as to how the current legislation – the Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Provision of Animal Welfare Act 2014 – can be revised. Soi Dog Foundation sat on the committee that drafted full details of the Act, the first of its kind in Thailand.

“Through my role on the committee, I hope to educate the nation, to help build an understanding of animal welfare and an awareness of the penalties that come with cruelty towards animals and abandonment of pets,” said Dr Oob.

“I will also be urging the government to expand on existing animal welfare legislation. There are still a number of issues that aren’t included in the current legislation. It’s important that the issues that are already included are comprehensive and fully enforced.”

Dr Oob added that he hopes to see both government and private shelters in Thailand managed to the same high standards.

“Although shelters are far from ideal environments for animals, we must ensure that they enjoy a quality of life during their time there,” he explained.

“This is a great opportunity for Soi Dog Foundation to enact change, and I’m looking forward to continuing our close work with the government.”

Since its founding in 2003, Soi Dog Foundation has collaborated with government agencies and local authorities on a number of animal welfare issues, such as introducing spay and neuter programmes, ending the country’s dog and cat meat trade and responding to disasters like the Bangkok and Ubon Ratchathani floods which left thousands of animals displaced.

Meanwhile, Soi Dog Foundation last month came to the aid of two stray animal feeders after their home was left heavily damaged in a storm.

Noi and Dominic, who have fed and cared for over 20 street dogs and cats in the Thalang area for many years, and who were fortunately away at the time of a heavy storm, returned to find their bathroom and bedroom flattened by surrounding trees that had been uprooted by heavy winds.

Upon hearing of Noi and Dominic’s situation, Soi Dog sent its infrastructure team down to assess the damage. The team have been busy recently constructing new dog runs and kennels to cope with the shelter’s ever-increasing population as well as renovating the spay and neuter suite.

However, they took time out of their schedule to repair the house by installing columns, wall panels, doors and a new electrical system; replumbing the bathroom; and painting the interior and exterior. A local foundation and the local OrBorTor reroofed the house and donated building materials.

Feeders like Noi and Dominic play a vital role in caring for the island’s stray dogs and cats by supplying them with regular food and fresh water and liaising with Soi Dog to ensure they are neutered, vaccinated and treated when they are sick or injured. In turn, Soi Dog provides feeders with food for the animals and educates them in basic animal care and first aid through its Community Outreach Programme.