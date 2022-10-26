Soi Dog Foundation delivers over 210 tons of food relief to animals in flood-hit provinces

Soi Dog Foundation has this month provided over 210 tons of food to more than 26,000 animals displaced by severe flooding in the provinces of Sing Buri, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Sukhothai and Ang Thong.



By Soi Dog Foundation

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 12:19PM

A team wades to higher ground, to the bridge behind them, to feed dogs in Ubon Ratchathani. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A Soi Dog volunteer who assists in the distribution of food and the rescue of some animals helps a dog from floodwaters. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

Thanks to a generous response to their urgent appeal, the foundation has been able to deliver a total of 7,750 bags of dog food and 2,785 bags of cat food to the six affected provinces so far, and they are delivering more by the day.

While locals in some areas have been able to collect the food for their animals from their local subdistrict administrative organisation (OrBorTor), the foundation and OrBorTor have had to deliver food to others by boat, including to stranded animals.

This isn’t the first time Soi Dog has been called to help animals displaced by flooding. The foundation also assisted in Ayutthaya and Sing Buri last year, in Nakhon Sri Thammarat in 2020, in Ubon Ratchathani in 2019 and in Bangkok between 2011 and 2012. However, this year’s flooding is among the most severe the foundation has experienced.

“I have never seen anything like it,” said Soi Dog’s Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan. “Entire houses were flooded up to the roof, and animals were swimming through the water, desperately trying to reach higher ground. We had to paddle boats to reach some dogs who were completely stranded on a bridge. It was heartbreaking. There were hundreds of them.”

It’s not only stray animals that have been affected, but owned pets as well. A local man in Pak Khware, Sukhothai, relayed to Soi Dog staff how, when a nearby dam collapsed in the early hours of the morning, his home was flooded within minutes, and his dog was swept away in the fast-moving waters. Fortunately, the dog was able to take refuge in a tree and was reunited with his owner the following day.

A woman living in Inburi, Singburi, meanwhile, told staff she had urgently taken in a puppy who had nowhere else to go after its owner’s house was devastated by the rising waters. The flooding is substantially worse than previous years, she said.

“At the very least, we are safe. No one is missing, and we can continue to care for our dogs,” she added. “I want to thank everyone who helped supply food for the dogs and cats here. It means a lot to us.”

Soi Dog does not receive any government funding and is entirely reliant on donations from supporters around the world. Without their generosity, these emergency efforts would not have been possible.

“Any support, whether from individuals or organisations, is greatly appreciated. These animals are part of our communities, and they need us now more than ever,” said Sakdapol.

To donate to Soi Dog’s urgent appeal, please visit https://support.soidog.org/content/desperate-animals-need-you. To report a displaced dog or cat in need of food, please call 076-681029 (Monday-Friday, 08:00-17:00) or email ble@soidog.org