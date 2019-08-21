Kata Rocks
Soi Dog Foundation's clean-ups net five tonnes of waste at Mai Khao

Soi Dog Foundation’s clean-ups net five tonnes of waste at Mai Khao

On Friday, August 2, 30 staff and volunteers from Soi Dog Founda­tion (SDF), along with a couple of the shelter’s resident pooches, came together for another clean-up of nearby Mai Khao Beach.

CommunityEnvironment
By Soi Dog Foundation

Saturday 24 August 2019, 02:00PM

Beach finds.

Beach finds.

Soi Dog goes green.

Soi Dog goes green.

Rubbish in a tide line formation.

Rubbish in a tide line formation.

« »

With the help of members of the Mai Khao community, SDF staff and volun­teers managed to fill over 35 large rub­bish bags in a little under two hours. Including the organisation’s two previ­ous beach clean-ups, SDF has removed a staggering five tonnes of rubbish from Mai Khao Beach.

The majority of items collected were plastic water bottles, cigarette lighters, single flip-flops, straws, bulbs, toys, food wrappers, fishing nets and other synthetic items. Sadly, the majority of this rubbish was in the formation of a tide line along the beach, indicating that it had been washed ashore from the ocean – a problem that is highlight­ed during low season as rougher seas churn out more of the rubbish within it. SDF’s efforts aim to prevent that rub­bish being washed back into the sea.

Beach clean-ups form part of SDF’s Go Green initiative which aims to cre­ate an environmentally friendly culture within the organisation.

SDF has introduced various other steps to help the environment, such as providing free water in reusable cups to staff, visitors and volunteers in order to minimise the use of PET water bottles within the shelter; incorporating envi­ronmentally friendly products such as bamboo straws and stainless steel trav­el water flasks into their merchandise range; and ordering volunteer lunches in reusable clip-top containers.

