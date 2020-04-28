Soi Dog distributes relief supplies to Myanmar workers affected by COVID-19

Staff from Soi Dog Foundation came together on Sunday (Apr 26) to distribute relief supplies to workers from Myanmar who have found themselves with little or no income due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

By Soi Dog Foundation

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 01:06PM

The supplies distributed by Soi Dog should support 172 families affected by the suspensions and closures. Photo: Soi Dog Foundation

A total of 172 packages were handed out, with supplies including two kilograms of rice, instant noodles and cans of sardines. The supplies were funded by individual donations from staff members as well as their families and friends.

In Mai Khao, where Soi Dog is based, a number of construction projects have ground to a halt, leaving migrant workers without an income. Many of those working in the service sector, such as in restaurants and hotels, have also found themselves destitute. The supplies distributed by Soi Dog should support 172 families affected by the suspensions and closures.

Health and safety protocols were strictly followed during the distribution. Families kept a safe distance while queuing to collect their packages, and face masks were worn without exception.

Soi Dog continues to look out for Phuket’s homeless animals who also face difficulty in finding food at this time.

Ahead of the island-wide lockdown from April 13-26, Soi Dog distributed over 11 tonnes of dog and cat food to stray animal feeders across the island. Work also continues at the shelter to care for those who are sick and injured.