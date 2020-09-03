Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Social security payment rates reduced for three months

Social security payment rates reduced for three months

PHUKET: Social Security Fund contributions paid by employers and employees has been reduced from 5% to 2% for three months in order to help employers and workers affected by COVID-19 crisis.

COVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 September 2020, 09:06AM

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek announced the reduced rates yesterday (Sept 2). Photo: NNT

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek announced the reduced rates yesterday (Sept 2). Photo: NNT

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek announced yesterday (Sept 2) that the Cabinet had approved to reduce the rate for paying contributions from September through November, reports state news agency NNT.

Under the reductions, the monthly payments of employees covered under Section 33 of the Social Security Act will be reduced from 5% of the set wage base maximum B15,000 to 2%, effectively reducing the maximum monthly payments per employee from B750 to B300 a month.

Also, people paying into the fund under Section 39 of the act (people no longer working but who keep paying into the fund) will pay only B96 instead of B432 per month.

Kvik Phuket

The reductions over three months will save each person registered under Section 33 and Section 39 of the act around B1,022 and B1,008 respectively, Ms Ratchada said.

Ms Ratchada pointed out that the reduced Social Security Fund contributions would apply to some 12.79 million individuals and about 487,000 employers, who would save B13 billion and B11bn respectively by not having to make the full payments.

Hence, the Cabinet estimated that the reductions would release B24bn to be injected into the economy, Ms Ratchada said. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on
US states told be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by Nov 1
RTP eyes accused cops in Boss case
Government plans COVID cash handout
Police quiet on probe into Phuket student’s death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials call on foreigners for feedback! Tickling sea animals arrest? || September 2
Offices to close for four-day Songkran substitution holiday long weekend
Finance Minister Predee resigns after 26 days
Nine injured as truck carrying migrant workers overturns downhill
Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration says help coming! Thailand considers long-stay visa? || September 1
Finding: Indication of intention to kill in Boss’ hit-and-run case
Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis
Virus despair forces girls across Asia into child marriage
Malaysia closed to tourists until December

 

Phuket community
Two dead as motorbikes collide head-on

I guess it is safe to assume that both riders were not wearing helmets hence two more unnecessary de...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

So if this man and others can continue to stay in Thailand, does that mean us truthfully expats who ...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

@Lalala At least he has a profile. Not same some clown who tells everyone on here that he only st...(Read More)

RTP eyes accused cops in Boss case

21 RTP Officers! Wow, liked to empty a bucket. Let's hope this is the start of a 6 years ago pr...(Read More)

BoT warns of tourism meltdown

Thai tourist authorities at the 'tourist buttons' see tourists not as human, but as walking ...(Read More)

BoT warns of tourism meltdown

Thailand should first let come back foreigners who are married here, have wife and children., + all...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Well, what about a Immigration start? Make a Retirement extension valid for a period of 2 years. And...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

People tend to panic what they can't control. These times are a streesfull for all, including go...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

Our boat is our ONLY home, we would not leave it unattended anywhere. Come 26th September we will no...(Read More)

Open letter from long-stay tourist in Phuket spurs action from Prime Minister

bahaha...so typical thai......(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property

 