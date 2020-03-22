Kata Rocks
Social security fund launches help for COVID-19 unemployed, hard-hit employers

BANGKOK: The Social Security Board (SSB) has decided to offer financial help to workers registered under its social security system who have either lost their jobs or have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday 22 March 2020, 05:44PM

Labour Ministry Permanent Secretary Sutthi Sukoson announced the new measures on Friday (Mar 20). Photo: NNT

Effective from March 1, workers who have lost their jobs because their employers have folded will be given 50% of their salaries – with a ceiling of up to B15,000 a month – for a maximum of 180 days, Sutthi Sukoson, permanent-secretary for Labour Ministry, said in his capacity as SSB chairman. (See NNT report here.)

Workers suspended resulting from the government’s order that certain businesses close temporarily, will also be paid 50% of their salaries – with the same B15,000 ceiling -- but for no more than 60 days, he said.

Workers who have been forced to resign due to the virus outbreak will receive 45% of their salaries – again with the B15,000 ceiling – for up to 90 days, while workers who have been laid off stand to receive 70% of their wages, but no more than B15,000, for 200 days, he said.

The board also decided to reduce the 5% monthly contribution to the social security fund by both employers and employees to 4%, he said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The board has also decided to defer contributions for the months of March, April and May by three months, meaning the deadline for the March contribution would be pushed to July 15, he said.

Mr Sutthi added the Labour Ministry will speed up the implementation of these measures in order to assure timely assistance for affected parties in this time of crisis.

 

Read original story here.

CaptainJack69 | 22 March 2020 - 19:36:35 

Is there going to be any assistance for the millions of legally registered foreign workers on whom Thailand's economy has come to depend? Millions of Burmese, Cambodian, Vietnamese and Indonesians are going to loose their jobs despite paying thousands of Baht for their work permits.Is there any provision for them?

