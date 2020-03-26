THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Social Security covers COVID-19 hospital treatment

Social Security covers COVID-19 hospital treatment

BANGKOK: Insurance packages offering benefits to cover COVID-19 infections have become popular among those who can afford them. Meanwhile, those who are insured with the Social Security Office can rest assured that their hospital treatment will be covered if they fall ill from COVID-19, reports state news agency NNT.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 March 2020, 03:56PM

Social Security Office (SSO) Secretary General Todsaphon Kritwongwiman. Photo: NNT

Social Security Office (SSO) Secretary General Todsaphon Kritwongwiman. Photo: NNT

Social Security Office (SSO) Secretary General Todsaphon Kritwongwiman has revealed that persons with the Social Security scheme under Article 39, including those paying the social security fee by themselves and who have made continuous payments, can receive treatment for COVID-19 free of charge at their registered hospital, said the report. (See here.)

Emergency conditions will automatically allow them to receive treatment at any hospital close by, Mr Todsaphon said.

If diagnosed with COVID-19, insured persons will receive wage compensation at half their daily wage or B80 per day for their leave of absence or the period of their hospital treatment, as recommended by the doctor.

Insured persons under Article 40, mainly informal workers who have voluntarily made Social Security contributions, will be covered for medical fees if they seek treatment at their registered facilities based on the National Health Security scheme. They will be entitled to up to B300 daily wage compensation for up to 90 days should they need to stop working.

Insured persons under both articles are entitled to wage compensation for their illness. More information is available on 02-956-2513-4, or the 24-hour 1506 hotline.

See original report here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26
Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
111 new national COVID-19 cases, total at 1,045
Five more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 34
Phuket dental clinics, public recreation areas closed in latest COVID order, driver’s licence process shifted online
Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts
Woman found dead in Phuket well
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials
Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online
Virus death toll passes 21,000, three billion under lockdown
Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’
Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online
Hurry up with aid for poor, government urged
Taiwan anger over China military drills during virus outbreak
Thousands stuck on cruise ships off Australia over virus fears

 

Phuket community
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials

One hopes they enforce that more efficiently than the ban on smoking ...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

Wow. Amazed you're allowing comments on this one PN. After all, it's not like the underlying...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

@Aachen Wouldn't take that for granted....(Read More)

Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online

"Applicants are usually required to report in person to immigration officers to complete the pr...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

No flights in/out anymore ? Kurt that's nonsense. Look at Arrival/Departure schedule from Phuket...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

This moment Thai Airways confirmed Frankfurt for April and said (Hotline) they will continue flights...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

lol... human rights, in Thailand.... it'll never happen, unless extetnal pressure is applied....(Read More)

Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts

Why this fires start there every year at the same time?...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

can you please write the curfew time and period, I see some confusion [NOTE: At this stage from Acco...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

The situation needs to be upgraded to level 10! These forced congregations are beyond belief 1 mete...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Singha
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket

 