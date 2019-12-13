THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Social media outrage as poisoned cat and four kittens found dead on Sai Kaew Beach

Social media outrage as poisoned cat and four kittens found dead on Sai Kaew Beach

PHUKET: The discovery of four dead kittens and a mother cat at Sai Kaew beach has led to an emotionally charged backlash on social media with one poster cursing the same fate befall the perpetrator.

animalscrimedeathmurder
By The Phuket News

Friday 13 December 2019, 09:15AM

“I don’t know why or how humans can be this cruel to animals. It’s such a depressing scene to see.” One of the food stall owners who found and buried the poisoned cat and kittens. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

“I don’t know why or how humans can be this cruel to animals. It’s such a depressing scene to see.” One of the food stall owners who found and buried the poisoned cat and kittens. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

A Facebook account by the name of “Rain Forest” posted the story about the dead cats who were found by her grandmother and friend on Monday (Dec 9).

The account posted four photos of the dead cats stating she was “feeling angry” and captioned in Thai to curse whoever killed the animals.

I don’t know which words to use to curse this evil animal. If you don’t like the cats anymore then leave them and allow them to live their lives. They were innocent but you poisoned them and let them struggle and die on the beach. How could you do that? I curse you to face the same thing that you did to the cats in the next 3-7 days. I’m shocked, speechless.”

The cats were originally discovered and buried at Sai Kaew Beach by two food vendors, Ms. Petch Saejia, 58, and Ms Karnchana Senghuad, 55, who is the grandmother of the facebook poster.

Ms. Petch recalled that on the morning of Dec 9 she came to her stall as normal when she and Ms. Karnchana noticed several dead kittens laying on the beach. The mother cat then appeared and tried to move to aid her kittens but died without being able to do so.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

When I saw the dead cats, I immediately cried,” said Ms. Petch. “I don’t know why or how humans can be this cruel to animals. It’s such a depressing scene to see.

Near the kittens I found a plastic cup filled with water and some white powder in the bottom which we suspect to be poison. Karnchana and I dug a pit together and buried the cats.”

Ms. Karnchana recounted how, on finding the four dead kittens and the mother cat struggling, she broke down in disbelief and sadness at what she saw.

Everyone has their own lives,” she said. “If you want to abandon your pets then just do so but please do not kill them. The cat must have been owned by someone because she was wearing a collar with a small bell.

After we buried that cats, my grand daughter posted about the incident on Facebook and the post has been commented on and shared many times with many outraged,” Ms. Karnchana said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Search for missing kayak couple turns to dive teams
RFD chief asked to explain actions in Pareena land scandal
Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kitty with two heads! Patients stabs doctor? Bone fragment temple! || December 12
Power outage to hit area near Phuket airport
Woman arrested after stealing two-day-old baby from hospital
Alro can't sue Pareena in land case
Nai Harn lifeguards post red flags as dangerous ‘circular’ rip current traps swimmers
Phuket Town temple to receive bone fragments of revered monks in auspicious six-day ceremony
Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monkey bites tourist! Concerns over school merger? Killed over limes? || December 11
Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak
Water-supply outage to affect key tourist beach towns
Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight
No pain, no fame: Thai massage could get Unesco status

 

Phuket community
Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Huh, was there until now no 'focus' already on coastal areas and nearby islands as well? Are...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

What a deputy mayor is doing in a search heli instead of 1 more professional searcher is a riddle fo...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

And great that because of this 'grease fire' the Municipality Health Division starts to unde...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Great that Phuket police officers are not only structural enginners but trained Fire Investigation O...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Great step forward for the environment, smog combat and trafiic jams....(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

The phot os a smiling police officer, looking at a tourist with a monkey on his shoulder is not exac...(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

Warning after warning after warning throughout the time. Warning signs all over. When do Phuket Offi...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Sad to see how the shopping and fnb outlets always cave in to the demands of the mafia run taxis who...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Wow, the speed in time within Central Festival Management gave in in presence of a politician and po...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Just a question for Phuket Marine Office : What professional and tourist safety procedures this open...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thailand Yacht Show
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Football