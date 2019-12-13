Social media outrage as poisoned cat and four kittens found dead on Sai Kaew Beach

PHUKET: The discovery of four dead kittens and a mother cat at Sai Kaew beach has led to an emotionally charged backlash on social media with one poster cursing the same fate befall the perpetrator.

By The Phuket News

Friday 13 December 2019, 09:15AM

“I don’t know why or how humans can be this cruel to animals. It’s such a depressing scene to see.” One of the food stall owners who found and buried the poisoned cat and kittens. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

A Facebook account by the name of “Rain Forest” posted the story about the dead cats who were found by her grandmother and friend on Monday (Dec 9).

The account posted four photos of the dead cats stating she was “feeling angry” and captioned in Thai to curse whoever killed the animals.

“I don’t know which words to use to curse this evil animal. If you don’t like the cats anymore then leave them and allow them to live their lives. They were innocent but you poisoned them and let them struggle and die on the beach. How could you do that? I curse you to face the same thing that you did to the cats in the next 3-7 days. I’m shocked, speechless.”

The cats were originally discovered and buried at Sai Kaew Beach by two food vendors, Ms. Petch Saejia, 58, and Ms Karnchana Senghuad, 55, who is the grandmother of the facebook poster.

Ms. Petch recalled that on the morning of Dec 9 she came to her stall as normal when she and Ms. Karnchana noticed several dead kittens laying on the beach. The mother cat then appeared and tried to move to aid her kittens but died without being able to do so.

“When I saw the dead cats, I immediately cried,” said Ms. Petch. “I don’t know why or how humans can be this cruel to animals. It’s such a depressing scene to see.

“Near the kittens I found a plastic cup filled with water and some white powder in the bottom which we suspect to be poison. Karnchana and I dug a pit together and buried the cats.”

Ms. Karnchana recounted how, on finding the four dead kittens and the mother cat struggling, she broke down in disbelief and sadness at what she saw.

“Everyone has their own lives,” she said. “If you want to abandon your pets then just do so but please do not kill them. The cat must have been owned by someone because she was wearing a collar with a small bell.

“After we buried that cats, my grand daughter posted about the incident on Facebook and the post has been commented on and shared many times with many outraged,” Ms. Karnchana said.