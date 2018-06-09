FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Snoozing lawmakers ‘unwell’, says Peerasak

BANGKOK: Two lawmakers spotted sleeping on the job on Thursday (June 7), prompting Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to issue a stern warning against legislators dozing off, were unwell, National Legislative Assembly (NLA) Vice President Peerasak Porjit said yesterday.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 9 June 2018, 09:49AM

Gen Chalee Chanrueng was one of the two lawmakers caught sleeping on Thursday.

His explanation came after pictures of the two NLA members – Gen Chalee Chanrueng and Dr Thamrong Thassanayachalee – asleep in the chamber on Thursday were widely ridiculed on social media.

Gen Prayut said yesterday he had a chat with NLA president Pornpetch Witchitcholchai and told him to warn all legislators not to sleep during meetings or face being blacklisted from working with him in the future.

Mr Peerasak yesterday said Gen Chalee and Dr Thamrong attended the NLA meeting even though they were feeling unwell.

Gen Chalee was recovering from heart bypass surgery while Dr Thamrong was also taken ill.

Mr Peerasak added the two lawmakers were not sleeping while Gen Prayut was speaking about the bational budget and had not committed a breach of disciplinary conduct.

Also yesterday, Gen Prayut vented his frustration that the members of the media were not paying enough attention to the budget deliberations.

“Did you report the B3-trillion budget? You only reported the sleeping NLA members. The issue is nonsense,” he said.

The NLA on Thursday approved the government’s budget for the next fiscal year in the first reading.

After berating the media, the prime minister found time to give sleepy NLA members a bit of advice.

“If they want to sleep, they should sleep at home,” Gen Prayut said.

“For now, let them continue to work until the tenure of the NLA ends.”

 

Kurt | 10 June 2018 - 08:20:04 

Not much hope for Thailand if we see what kind of granddad  'law makers' need to do their normal home snoozing that day in parliament.
The Junta comforts itself with a resting/sleeping NLA.
Poor thai people with for them in any social fields decreased budgets. The Junta should increase these budgets seen the rapid growing older population. Think people, not submarines.

Discover Thainess | 09 June 2018 - 13:34:02 

What nonsense, who believes this stuff? They were bored and asleep just like they are in governments all over the world

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

