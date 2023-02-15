Snooker top guns to vie for 6-red title

SNOOKER: The group stage of next month’s B11 million Pathum Thani 6-red World Championship 2023 will feature a mouth-watering clash between current world No.1 Ronnie O’Sullivan and Thai snooker legend Wattana Pu-Ob-Orm.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 February 2023, 01:30PM

Current world No.1 Ronnie O’Sullivan will take place in next month’s Pathum Thani Championship. Photo: AFP

The March 6-11 event, which is sanctioned by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association, will be staged at the 3,600-seat Convention Centre of Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus, reports the Bangkok Post.

A total of 32 players, including some of the top-ranked professionals and eight Thai stars, were divided into eight groups with the top two players in each group advancing to the knockout stage.

The draw for the popular tournament, which will offer the prestigious trophy graciously donated by His Majesty the King to the winner, was held last Saturday (Feb 11).

The event also features defending champion Stephen Maguire of Scotland who won the tournament when it was last held in 2019, and reigning world women’s snooker champion Nutcharat Wongharuethai of Thailand.

Maguire and Nutcharat, better known in Thailand as Mink Saraburi, are in Group A with Chinese duo Ding Junhui and Zhang Anda.

Wattana, better known to international snooker fans as James Wattana, faces a tough task in making it through to the last 16 round.

Placed in Group H, Wattana will take on reigning world snooker champion O’Sullivan as well as his English compatriots Jimmy Robertson and Stan Moody.

Former 6-red world champion Thepchaiya Un-nooh of Thailand has a relatively easier assignment in the first round in which he will meet Barry Hawkins (England), Luca Brecel (Belgium) and Jimmy White (England) in Group B.

Another Thai professional Noppon Saengkham was placed in Group G where he will play seasoned English campaigners Shaun Murphy and Stuart Bingham and Egypt’s Mahmoud El-Hareedy.

Addressing the press conference ahead of the official draw, Pathum Thani governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said he hoped that the tournament will live up to the expectations of snooker fans around the world.

“All eyes will be on Thailand as the tournament will be televised live in some 200 countries,” he said.

Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation chairman Kamronwit Toopkrajang said it was an honour for the province to be hosting an event which offers the prestigious King’s trophy.

He added that a cruise on the Chao Phraya River would be organised for the participating players to promote tourism in the area.

Billiard Sports Association of Thailand president Suntorn Jarumon said it was a historic tournament for Thai snooker.

“It will be the biggest ever snooker tournament to have been held in Thailand,” he said.