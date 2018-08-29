THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘Snap for Stray’ Photo Contest held by Soi Dog

On Saturday, August 25, Soi Dog Foundation arranged an event to launch its first ever photo contest ‘Snap for Stray’, which aims to show the beauty of all soi dogs through the lens of the contestants.

CommunityArt
By Soi Dog Foundation

Wednesday 29 August 2018, 03:30PM

Group picture from the ’Snap a Stray’ event

Group picture from the ’Snap a Stray’ event

Antony ‘Guy’ Kawin Thoong speaks at the event

Antony ‘Guy’ Kawin Thoong speaks at the event

One of the contestants speaks with the Soi Dog team

One of the contestants speaks with the Soi Dog team

Anthony Thoong with John Dalley

Anthony Thoong with John Dalley

The event featured a talk with famous dog blogger, Antony ‘Guy’ Kawin Thoong, who is the owner and admin of the page ‘Captain Quint’s Family’, followed by a tour around the Gill Dalley Sanctuary.

The launching event of Snap for Stray opened for both registered contestants and walk-in contestants as well as observers. The contestants were able to book their preferred dogs, which have been checked by the Soi Dog’s Adoption team to be friendly, active and easy to handle.

Apart from the dogs, they could also schedule their date and time for the photography session, where they will be accompanied by a Soi Dog staff to make sure that the photo shoot runs smoothly.

Leaving from the registration table, the contestants and attendees were welcomed to the stage area by a speech from Soi Dog Foundation Founder, John Dalley, and Soi Dog Foundation President, Kiranee Narabal, who talked about stray dogs in Thailand.

The highlight of the day was the talk with Antony who shared his experience as a famous dog blogger that has gathered over 200,000 followers up-to-date. He pointed out the responsibility a pet owner is supposed to have no matter if they buy or adopt the pet. Also, he gave some tips on how he creates photos of his dog family to make them so popular.

QSI International School Phuket

The post-event activity was a walk around the shelter. The contestants and visitors said hello to the puppies, small dogs, old dogs and the cats as well as the photogenic location around Soi Dog to get some ideas before their photo shooting day.

This coming week, the contestants will gradually visit Soi Dog depending on their schedule. Their work will be voted by Facebook users then judged by Soi Dog Foundation photographers.

The winners will be granted prizes at the exhibition, which will be held at Limelight Avenue mall in Phuket town in September.

Visit the website at - https://www.soidog.org/

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The child listener
Yoga...is not a dirty word
Hungry ghosts, red turtles - The Por Tor Festival
All for one, one for all - Why gay marriage has been a no-go in Buddhist Thailand
Clean the Beach Boot Camp making us all feel a little respect
94 children learn to swim thanks to the Swim Safe programme run by the Rotary Club of Patong Beach
Small Waves? Big Trouble! Enjoying our waters, and when not to go out
The Naka Island Resort and Spa wins big in luxury hospitality awards
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous
Bookhemian Cafe in Old Phuket Town. A book lover’s haven.
Deadly link: Puppy factories and rabies
Coastal Marine Conservation. Is the tide finally a changin’?
Human lifespan may not have peaked after all
Plastic…not so fantastic
’Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 