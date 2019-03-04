THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Snakes on the move in Kathu

PHUKET: Two king cobras were spotted at a house in Kathu and only one was caught after a two-hour effort by rescue workers on Saturday (Mar 2).

animalsSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 March 2019, 12:59PM

The cobra measured 5 metres in length and weighed 20kg. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

The cobra measured 5 metres in length and weighed 20kg. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

The cobra measured 5 metres in length and weighed 20kg. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

The cobra measured 5 metres in length and weighed 20kg. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

It took 20 volunteers 2 hours to catch one of the king cobras. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

It took 20 volunteers 2 hours to catch one of the king cobras. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

It took 20 volunteers 2 hours to catch one of the king cobras. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

It took 20 volunteers 2 hours to catch one of the king cobras. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

It took 20 volunteers 2 hours to catch one of the king cobras. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

It took 20 volunteers 2 hours to catch one of the king cobras. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

The team safely took the snake away and released it into a jungle far away from people. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

The team safely took the snake away and released it into a jungle far away from people. Photo: Panthakorn Pongpao

Kusoldharm Foundation was notified of the sighting at 7:30pm Saturday evening.

Mr Panthakorn Pongpao, head of the rescue division of Kathu Municipality, who is also a Kusoldharm Foundation rescue volunteer, told The Phuket News, “After receiving notification of the sighting, rescue workers arrived at the house on Nakoh Rd near Loch Palm Golf Club in Kathu.”

“We arrived to find two king cobras hiding near a waterway on grassland in front of the house,” Mr Panthakorn explained. “It took 20 rescue workers two hours to catch one of the snakes while the other escaped.”

Once caught, the snake was inspected and was found to measure approximately five-metres in length and weighed 20 kilograms.

Futsal League 2019

“The team safely took the snake away and released it into a jungle far away from people,” Mr Panthakorn confirmed.

On Sunday, Mr Panthakorn was called out to another snake sighting in Kathu, this time a python that had eaten a chicken after attacking a chicken coop in Moo Baan Sing Tao near Kathu Waterfall.

“The incident happened at about 11am yesterday. It only took us a few minutes to catch the python as it was moving very slowly after eating the chicken,” Mr Panthkorn explained. “We safely released it into a jungle far away.”

In case of emergency snake sightings, people should call emergency services on 1669 or 199.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dog attack victim Eemi heads home
Ao Nang dog attack: Round-up to expand, Eemi out of hospital
His Majesty sends flowers to Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang
Dogs rounded up at Ao Nang as PM visits Finnish boy dog-attack victim in hospital
Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi
Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild
Phuket snake-catchers get busy
Huge king cobra caught in Krabi
Authorities to clear Phuket of aggressive dogs and rabies
Boy, 7, savaged by dogs near Sarasin Bridge
Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach
Warning issued after 30 tourists stung by jellyfish at Patong Beach
Australia kills four sharks after tourist attacks
Hua Hin completes laying shark net off beach
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Phuket should be shut down like Boracay until infrastructure is built. That would never happen here...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

"People who comment on here alf, don't even understand the article, let alone read and unde...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Yes, again, this festival is just a plastic, styrofoam festival. It is breath taking that Provincial...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

.... Point is that Officials not care about tourists safety, health, and what ever more. They let t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Hopefully Phuket will not need to be shut down like Boracai in order to build up the infrastructure ...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

People who comment on here alf, don't even understand the article, let alone read and understand...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Everything is offered in a foam box, on a foam plate, in a plastic bag, etc... pass. I'd go if ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

A Opinion that hit the nail on the head! Great. The explanation of how officials not handle long ti...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Wonder which 2 Officials will become scapegoats. perhaps 2 who are just retired and get a reprimand....(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam

Well, probably the reason that it takes such a long time that the taxi driver is still free as a bir...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
QSI Food Competition 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019

 