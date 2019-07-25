Snakes on the move in Chalong

PHUKET: Rescue workers from the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation are again urging people to not try to catch snakes found around their homes after two snakes were caught at separate homes in Chalong yesterday (July 24).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 25 July 2019, 02:48PM

Don’t try to catch snakes yourself, warns Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation chief Sayan Thammaphan. Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation

Responders from the foundation were first called to a home in Soi Ta-iad, where the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation headquarters is based, at 7am.

“A woman called us after seeing a python along the wire mesh fence behind her house,” Phuket Ruamjai rescue worker Suparak Mekprasat explained.

“Rescue workers caught the snake and we soon had it in the bag,” he said.

The snake, a python, was about two metres long, he added.

At 4:30pm, rescue worlers were called to catch a snake at a house in Songkhun Nabon village on Chao Fa East Rd.

"Rescue workers had the rat snake in hand within minutes. The snakes was 1.5 meters long,” Mr Suparak said.

The rescue foundation’s chief, Sayan Thammaphan said, “We will take the snakes into the Nakkerd Hills (between Chalong and Kata-Karon) and release them into the wild there.”

Also he urged people not experienced in handling snakes not to attempt to catch snakes found in or around their homes by themselves.

“Anyone who wants my help call just call me for 24 hours at 098-7045345,” Mr Sayan said.