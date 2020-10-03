Snake warning issued as king cobra caught in Rawai

PHUKET: Rescue workers at Rawai Municipality are urging people to beware snakes around their homes after a king cobra nearly three metres long was safely caught at a local resident’s home yesterday (Oct 2).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 3 October 2020, 05:39PM

Rescue workers at Rawai Municipality warned of snakes on the move after catching a king cobra at a local resident’s home yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Rawai Municipality

Rescue workers from the Rawai office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Rawai) were called to a in Soi Naya 3, Rawai, yesterday afternoon.

At the home, the rescue team caught the snake out of a bamboo bench outside of the house, where the cobra was last seen hiding, and soon had it safely contained.

The cobra was later released back into the wild, rescue workers confirmed.

One member of the Rawai Municipality Rescue Team who asked not to be named urged people to beware snakes on the move due to heavy rain across the island this weekend.

“If you live in the Rawai area and have a snake near your house, do not approach it and try to catch it yourself,” the rescue worker said.

“Keep your eye on the snake from a safe distance and call us at 076-613800 or the emergency hotline 1669 and we will come and catch it for you,” he said.