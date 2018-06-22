FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Snake-handlers of West Virginia test faith with poison

UNITED STATES: The tiny community of Squire, West Virginia, near a coal mine in the Appalachian mountains is made up of a few scattered houses, a car wash, and one of the few remaining Pentecostal Signs churches.

cultureanimalshealthdeathreligionAFP

Saturday 23 June 2018, 12:15PM

A timber rattlesnake, seen during a Pentecostal serpent handlers service at the House of the Lord Jesus church in Squire, West Virginia in May. Photo: AFP

A timber rattlesnake, seen during a Pentecostal serpent handlers service at the House of the Lord Jesus church in Squire, West Virginia in May. Photo: AFP

With old fashioned apostolic gospel music echoing through the small wooden building, members of the congregation dance and spin in a trance as Pastor Chris Wolford reaches into a box and pulls out a three-foot long timber rattlesnake, a test of faith.

Swinging the snake over his shoulder he proclaims that God is present, and allows the snake to move around in his hands, before laying it across the lap of another worshipper playing the guitar.

Serpent-handling Christians believe taking up snakes, as well as drinking poison and applying flames to themselves is something they are commanded to do.

They take their scriptural mandate from the Bible’s Gospel of Mark 16: 17-18 (In my name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will pick up snakes with their hands; and when they drink deadly poison, it will not hurt them at all).

“Now we don’t believe that they won’t bite us,” says Pastor Wolford. “We know every time we go in the box that there may be a chance that we may get bit, and that we may die.

“But see, when I got saved, when I got in this, he put something in me that, to live for me is for God, and to die is for God.”

Thirty to 40 worshippers came from all over West Virginia and nearby states for the special Memorial Day service, in honer of Chris’s brother, Randy “Mack” Wolford, who was the previous pastor but died of a rattlesnake bite, his fourth, on the same weekend in 2012.

Their father, too, was a pastor and died of a snake bite when Chris was only young.

QSI International School Phuket

West Virginia is the last remaining state where serpent-handling is legal.

According to William Dinges, Ordinary Professor of Religion and Culture at Catholic University, “the act of taking up serpents is not something that is endorsed by any denomination”.

“As far as the snake handling churches are concerned, what they do, even though this is disowned by other religious bodies, they believe this is a very clear biblical mandate by way of their literal reading of the scriptures.”

Services build like concerts with the music growing into a frenzy of activity with drums, slide guitars, and keyboards telling the congregation when to get to their feet and call out in worship.

Serpent-handling only plays a small part of the service, some of which last almost four hours. The rest of the time members proclaim their faith, dance; preach, and take communion.

Traditionally kept within the family, many members of the faith are related or closely connected. A few outsiders trickle in and some have become followers as well, but overall it feels like an extended family.

There are an estimated 125 serpent-handling churches left. The movement is currently in decline, but it has waxed and waned over its 100 year history, and since the tradition is passed down from one generation to the next, it is likely to stay alive for many years to come.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Island Man | 28 June 2018 - 08:50:20 

Gospel of Purity 101:01
Thou shalt rip out your ovaries and sever your testicles to keep the strain pure.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Puppy mills’ brought to heel
The pet-friendly acupuncturist
Something fishy: Indians swallow live fish for asthma
915 coins found inside sick turtle
Bangkok’s Buddhist pet funerals
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Japan hunt killed 122 pregnant minke whales
Cyprus songbird poaching
Indonesian man found dead inside giant python
Elephants pay respects to late King Bhumibol
The ‘Cat Man’ of Aleppo
India’s sea turtle warriors
Centuries-old elephant kraal getting facelift
Tarantulas off the menu
Activist lines Premchai up in his sights

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant

 