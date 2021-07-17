The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

SMK lashed over COVID termination

SMK lashed over COVID termination

THAILAND: Thailand’s regulator warned Syn Mun Kong Insurance (SMK) yesterday (July 16) that it cannot arbitrarily terminate COVID-19 insurance contracts with lump-sum payments, threatening legal action or fines if the insurer moves forward with its plan.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 17 July 2021, 10:15AM

People flock to the Central Plaza Westgate in Nonthaburi yesterday for vaccination. Photo: Chanat Katanyu.

People flock to the Central Plaza Westgate in Nonthaburi yesterday for vaccination. Photo: Chanat Katanyu.

The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) said it will block the terminations if SMK fails to strictly adhere to all conditions stated in the contracts, according to OIC secretary-general Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn.

“We are in discussions with SMK and if it does not change its decision, we can exercise the registrar authority to require the company to honour the condition of the original insurance contracts,” Mr Suthiphon said. “The company may be charged fines as well.”

The warning came in response to SMK’s statement it was ending lump-sum COVID-19 insurance claims, terming the country’s pandemic situation a crisis with an entirely uncertain future.

Other COVID-19 insurers such as Bangkok Insurance, Muang Thai Insurance and Dhipaya Insurance publicly reassured their customers they have no intention to terminate contracts, and customers are still protected under their original contract.

However, Viriyah Insurance announced around 1pm yesterday it will not renew all COVID-19 insurance policies, then reversed course one hour later, saying it will keep the original contracts for existing customers and offer new COVID-19 insurance programmes to new customers, following a backlash.

Insurers are becoming overwhelmed by claims and general inquiries as COVID-19 deaths and hospitalisations continue to rise, while firms struggle to price risk amid the uncertainty.

When COVID first struck Thailand last year, insurance companies started to offer non-life COVID-19 insurance policies. Customers could buy B200,000 to B2 million of coverage for only B450 to B1,200 a year.

Now insurance companies find themselves not only covering claims by people legitimately suffering from the virus, but also from economically desperate people who purposely got infected to collect insurance money.

Earlier this month, the Thai General Insurance Association, an organisation representing private insurance firms in Thailand, warned people about fraud charges if they purposely catch COVID-19 to file an insurance claim.

Mr Suthiphon said the OIC usually urges insurance companies to consider their risk acceptance capacity before issuing claims.

The overall insurance industry remains strong despite the economic crisis, he said.

SMK released a statement on Friday saying it can exercise the right to terminate the lump sum COVID 2-in-1 insurance based on conditions in the contract, effective 30 days from the date the letter is received. The company will reimburse premiums, deducted by the promotion rate of the protection period, within 15 days after the termination’s effective date.

At the end of the first quarter, SMK’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 443%, a drop from 458% at the end of 2020. The company has the second largest market share for COVID-19 insurance protection, said an industry source who requested anonymity.

Anon Vangvasu, president of the Thai General Insurance Association, said the industry remains committed to providing risk management tools to the public, especially during this crisis.

“Our other members do not have plans to terminate their COVID insurance policies,” Mr Anon said.

The Thai Life Assurance Association is calling on its members to honour their original contracts as it is their duty to properly calculate risk before selling policies.

In the first six months this year, COVID insurance sales totalled B4.93 billion, picking up in April during the third wave. COVID claims totalled B1.78bn in the first half. Claims in May and June totalled a combined B1.54bn.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

When do I change my transmission oil?
Debt suspension approved for businesses affected by state decrees
Results from COVID rapid antigen home test kits not accepted for travel
WHO eyes China lab audits next in COVID origin probe
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Probe into Red Bull scion gets new chief
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism over Phuket recovery, COVID Visas, 30% domestic arrivals denied entry |:| Thailand News
Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success
Syn Mun Kong cancels COVID insurance
COVID home-testing kits approved
30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements
Hundreds missing in Germany as floods batter Europe
Police bust Phuket Town drug dealer... again
Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy
COVID visa extensions open for two more months

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

And there you have it! The usual effusive and ebullient embrace of positive news by the posters in t...(Read More)

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements

We arrived on Phuket via the Chatchai checkpoint on 15 July - the first day of the 'new deal'...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Please give me some of whatever these "Phuket officials" are smoking because it must be dy...(Read More)

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

I see that they've brought out an old plan, dusted it off and gave it a polish....(Read More)

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements

They are going kill the economy of Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Since when is less than 1% of normal considered 'success'? Do these people even know what no...(Read More)

Syn Mun Kong cancels COVID insurance

Is there no law in Thailand that insurances oblige to insure the by both parties agreed complete ins...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

TAT employees much of the time are carried way by their fantasy. They should refrain from 'figur...(Read More)

Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

@Pascal, was a hypothetical question. There are enough restaurants for the need of this moment. Why ...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

The absolutely saddest part of this story is that the Phuket Citizens have been absolutely been scre...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket

 