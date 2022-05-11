Small power outage to affect Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in part of tambon Thepkrasattri on May 11.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 08:00AM

A map showing the area to be affected. Image: PEA

The blackout is scheduled to be from 9am to noon, while works are carried out on upgrading low-voltage cables. The area to be affected by the power outage is a single road called Soi Ton Sai Waterfall 13 off the main road leading from Thepkrasattri Rd to Ton Sai Waterfall In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline at 1129.