Small power outage to affect Bang Tao

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in part of Cherng Talay on May 10.

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 May 2022, 09:00AM

A map showing the areas to be affected. Image: PEA

A map showing the areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

The blackout is scheduled to be from 9am to noon, while works are carried out on upgrading low-voltage cables.

The area to be affected by the power outage is around a T-junction near Chill Hub Between Arinara and Best Western Premier resorts.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline at 1129.

