Small New Year events still allowed in Phuket

PHUKET: Small events organised by private parties to celebrate the New Year are still allowed, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) confirmed to The Phuket News today.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Monday 28 December 2020, 05:08PM

The number of people in Phuket confirmed as infected with COVID-19 remains at three. Image: PPHO

The confirmation follows Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday issuing a ban on “all public gatherings” as infections from the Samut Sakhon outbreak rise, now reaching 38 provinces.

However, PM Prayut also left the decision of whether or not to institute any lockdowns to provincial governors.

“Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has not changed any provisions regarding events or lockdowns in Phuket [since PM Prayut’s announcement on Friday],” PR Phuket Chief Busaya Jaipiam told The Phuket News.

“There are no lockdowns and small events are not prohibited,” she said.

“In the case of hotels and restaurants holding New Year’s Eve parties to welcome in the New Year, these are allowed but organisers must strictly follow the measures to prevent the spread of disease [namely, COVID-19] issued by the Ministry of Public Health,” Ms Busaya said, referring to the order issued by Phuket Governor Narong last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reported at 3pm today that the total number of people in Phuket Confirmed as infected with COVID-19 remained at three: the Kathu resident who contracted the virus at a big bike event on Koh Lanta and his two sons.

According to the report, 199 people who had high-risk contact with the three cases had all tested negative for the virus.

The report was marked accurate as of yesterday (Dec 27).

The PPHO noted in its report that Phuket has been classified as a ‘Yellow Zone’ for risk of COVID-19 following the Samut Sakhon outbreak.

As Yellow Zone, the island is under high surveillance, has no more than 10 cases and control [of any outbreak] possible. Officials are to expedite all efforts in identifying people at risk of infection and take steps to prevent further infections.

“All people must follow the full COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, the wearing of face masks, cleaning hands, places or devices that people touch frequently,” the PPHO noted.

“People should avoid touching or entering places with a large number of people, and always use the Thai Chana app to register the venues they are attending,” it added.