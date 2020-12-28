BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Small New Year events still allowed in Phuket

Small New Year events still allowed in Phuket

PHUKET: Small events organised by private parties to celebrate the New Year are still allowed, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) confirmed to The Phuket News today.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 December 2020, 05:08PM

The number of people in Phuket confirmed as infected with COVID-19 remains at three. Image: PPHO

The number of people in Phuket confirmed as infected with COVID-19 remains at three. Image: PPHO

The confirmation follows Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday issuing a ban on “all public gatherings” as infections from the Samut Sakhon outbreak rise, now reaching 38 provinces.

However, PM Prayut also left the decision of whether or not to institute any lockdowns to provincial governors.

“Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has not changed any provisions regarding events or lockdowns in Phuket [since PM Prayut’s announcement on Friday],” PR Phuket Chief Busaya Jaipiam told The Phuket News.

“There are no lockdowns and small events are not prohibited,” she said.

“In the case of hotels and restaurants holding New Year’s Eve parties to welcome in the New Year, these are allowed but organisers must strictly follow the measures to prevent the spread of disease [namely, COVID-19] issued by the Ministry of Public Health,” Ms Busaya said, referring to the order issued by Phuket Governor Narong last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) reported at 3pm today that the total number of people in Phuket Confirmed as infected with COVID-19 remained at three: the Kathu resident who contracted the virus at a big bike event on Koh Lanta and his two sons.

According to the report, 199 people who had high-risk contact with the three cases had all tested negative for the virus.

The report was marked accurate as of yesterday (Dec 27).

The PPHO noted in its report that Phuket has been classified as a ‘Yellow Zone’ for risk of COVID-19 following the Samut Sakhon outbreak.

As Yellow Zone, the island is under high surveillance, has no more than 10 cases and control [of any outbreak] possible. Officials are to expedite all efforts in identifying people at risk of infection and take steps to prevent further infections.

“All people must follow the full COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, the wearing of face masks, cleaning hands, places or devices that people touch frequently,” the PPHO noted.

“People should avoid touching or entering places with a large number of people, and always use the Thai Chana app to register the venues they are attending,” it added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid situation ’more serious’? More long holidays to be created! || December 28
Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting
Royal Thai Army warns against online scam
Health Minister Anutin quarantined
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year
Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%
COVID situation ‘more serious’
Phuket Governor issues order against face-mask price gouging
Early release for prison inmates considered
WHO Wuhan probe not looking for COVID ‘guilty’ parties
PM prohibits public gatherings as infections increase
Phuket Opinion: Looking for clear signs
Patong tsunami memorial service falls to COVID events ban
TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform
Blue Tree reopens ahead of the holiday season

 

Phuket community
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

Pfff, there we go again. Drum-drum-drum. Only 7 days of danger. During Songkran the same. The rest o...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

"avoid large gatherings"... and what exactly is going on in the picture? "Maximum con...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief issues COVID, New Year safety order

'Not take any 'strong' medication before boarding'? Please explain. And passengers...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

Maybe Thai Govt.'s misplaced the "allocated" funding for the "Vaccine Rollout&quo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Looking for clear signs

Left hand doesnt know what the right hand is doing...again! Most traveler's dont want to travel ...(Read More)

Fresh lockdown warning

@Kurt " very many restrictions / measures" How many restrictions you actually see on Phuk...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

As I said Kurt.Try to get your personal vaccine shot asap . It will help to fight your fear....(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Timothy for coming up with an early "New year's address". Well done ! Can&#...(Read More)

TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform

TAT knows very well that most Thai holiday periods of foreigners is just 2-3 weeks during prosperous...(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Mr. Editor. There are three (probably all the same person) who only bully commenters. They...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket

 