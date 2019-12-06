THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Small boat day at the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta

Small boat day at the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta

SAILING: While the big boats had a rest day on yesterday (Dec 5), the large dinghy fleet as well as the radio-controlled boats made waves at the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

Friday 6 December 2019, 12:34PM

The International Dinghy Fleet off Kata beach as part of small boat day at the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta yesterday (Dec 5). Photo Ben Montgomery

The International Dinghy Fleet off Kata beach as part of small boat day at the 33rd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta yesterday (Dec 5). Photo Ben Montgomery

A total of 120 mostly young sailors contested five classes in the International Dinghy Fleet off Kata Beach in good winds and slightly choppy conditions.

Further south on Phuket, at the Laem Phanwa Phuket Port, a fleet of 24 one-meter long radio-controlled yachts also held a day’s racing, the first time these boats have been part of the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta.

Assistant Race Officer Captain Peera Sakultem of the Royal Thai Navy, who plays a leading role in organizing the dinghy fleet, said: “It was perfect today - there was good wind all day. The sailors were all happy because of the great conditions.”

Experienced Thai sailor M.L. Weka Bhanubandh maintained his lead in the Optimist Fleet with three wins from six races and looks hard to beat. His nearest challenger is Bunyamin Klongsamoot, followed by female sailor Thorfun Boonnak in third place.

In the 420 class, with two sailors per boat, Thanawan Aiam-mi and Nattapon Tuang-ngam maintained their lead with six wins from six races. They were followed by Panuwat Hankla and Thun Tunhund in second place, with Chanintron Paosen and Apichet Wisetporsri third.

Another clear winner was Suchakree Detthotsapol, who has five wins from six races in the Laser R Class. He was followed by Chairat Dangdeemark and Kartoon Jundet.

In the Laser Standard class, the leader by a country mile was Jarupong Meeusamsen with victories in all six races. In second and third was Thanakan Korkerd and Prakasit Hogpradap, respectively.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

The final class, for Laser 4.7s, female sailor Paliga Poonpat had a good lead with three wins from six races. Intira Parnpiboon, another promising female sailor, was second overall after clocking up two wins from the six races held so far. Christopher Marsh had one win to be in third place.

In the south of Phuket on Thursday, the one-meter radio-controlled boats raced in the IOM class and Chinese skippers finished first and second, with an Australian in third place.

 Gong Qunxing won five of the eight races contested to take the overall lead. He was followed by fellow Chinese competitor Yan Jiangium and Australian Tim Brown.

A total of 14 Thais are taking part in the IOM races and the best places was Vanaran Yusananda, who was in fourth place. This rapidly growing sport has joined the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta for the first time and is expected to become a fixture in the coming years.

The Phuket King's Cup Regatta is organized by the Phuket King's Cup Regatta Organizing Committee under the auspices of the Royal Varuna Yacht Club, in conjunction with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the RTN 3 and the Province of Phuket.

There are five days of racing for the keelboats and multihulls, with a reserve day on Thursday, 5th December. For the International Dinghy Classes and IOMC, four consecutive days of racing were scheduled from Wednesday (Dec 4).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai gold medal haul up to 17 after day six of SEA Games
War Elephants dumped out of SEA Games after draw with Vietnam
Manchester United inflict first Spurs defeat on Mourinho as Liverpool romp clear
Thai skipper shines at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Navy lends a hand to stricken yacht in King’s Cup Regatta
Gold medal victories for women shuttlers and ice skater Natthapat
Suphanat late brace helps War Elephants keep hopes alive
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Day 2 down to tactics and experience
Boxers land in Manila planning a knockout five golds
Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize
War Elephants aim to trample Laos in final group match
Good wind, close racing on first day of Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Liverpool extend lead at the top as Manchester City slip up
War Elephants keep semis hopes alive with win over Singapore
Thais open SEA Games account with three golds

 

Phuket community
DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

...all that paper safety matters. Tour boat safety by looking for nominees. Laugh or cry?...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

A change in Thailand about powering tourist boats is important. For safety 'sustainability' ...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Gerry, you made me laugh about your ...until the final outcome... remark. That can take looooong t...(Read More)

Children in need: Police put children first in crackdown on late-night street hawking

Beside the Karon police station at the beach road in Karon is a cluster of 5 fish restaurants. popul...(Read More)

Fishermen receive reward for discovery of turtle egg nests as part of new preservation project

The Fishermen should also be awarded with a free Chinese Meal complete with Oceanic White Tip Sharks...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

All gasoline powered tourist / passenger carrying vessels are deadly. A diesel powered vessel is a s...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

@Facinated. If you go to the Thailand BOI website, lists "Advantages", well, maybe they sh...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

@GJCS. I have been a Commercial Seafarer since 1978. My CV is 64 pages long & only 12 of printed...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

I was not talking about illegal Burmese immigrants. These people can be very well legal in Thailand....(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

...published how much everyone will get finally.Better to stop whinging until you know the final out...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Football
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie