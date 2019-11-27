Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Slowdown hits Pattaya hoteliers

Slowdown hits Pattaya hoteliers

BANGKOK: Hotel business in Pattaya has begun to feel the pinch of the strong baht and the economic slowdown, with reports of declining occupancy rates.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 November 2019, 08:59AM

Pattaya is feeling the sting in falling occupancy rates. Photo: Bangkok Post

Pattaya is feeling the sting in falling occupancy rates. Photo: Bangkok Post

Under normal circumstances, most hotels in the popular beach city would be fully booked during the high season, but this year the overall occupancy rate is 80%, said Pattaya Vice Governor Manoj Nongyai

The surging local currency has made foreign travellers more price-conscious, he said.

The city is a first-night stay for many foreigners visiting Thailand, according to a study. They then choose to stay the other nights on Koh Samet in Rayong or in Bangkok before flying home.

The slowdown in hotel business also stems from changes in behaviour, especially by Chinese tourists, who tend to travel independently in small groups instead of buying tour packages.

These travellers prefer walk-in booking when they arrive at a destination, or they use a sharing-economy platform to enjoy lower costs for accommodation, Mr Manoj said.

Pattaya continues to attract some 450,000 visitors daily. The top three tourist groups this year are Chinese, Indians and Russians.

The Indian market has shown strong potential, with visitors still travelling in groups of 20-30 people, particularly for incentives, bachelor parties and weddings. Bollywood productions use Pattaya as a shooting location, inspiring Indians to visit Thailand.

Average spending for Indian tourists is 10,000 baht per person per day, compared with B5,000 for Chinese visitors.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Mr Manoj said large crowds in the past generated about 480 tonnes of garbage a day. But the city has improved its management scheme and cut waste to 450 tonnes daily.

Today the city joined the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Bangchak Corporation Plc on a campaign to reduce plastic waste in the tourism industry.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said responsible tourism will be the flagship project next year. The agency aims to cut plastic waste from the tourism industry in half in 2020.

Bangchak president Chaiwat Kovavisarach said the company is highlighting green issues, including the circular economy and the recycling process.

Used plastic bottles can be deposited at Bangchak’s 262 petrol stations for recycling.

A leatherback turtle statue made with plastic bottles from the project, to be officially launched on Dec 18, will serve as a new landmark to create environmental awareness at Jomtien beach in Chon Buri province, near Pattaya, for the next six months.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Social Security Office fines building collapse company director B100k for unregistered workers
MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro
Live online CCTV watches over leatherback turtle nest
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops seek motive in freezer murder case |:| November 21
Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized
7kg plastic waste, underwear found in dead wild deer
Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up
MP Pareena charged over chicken farm
Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground |:| November 21
Collection of amulets, images of revered historical Thai monk on show in Phuket Town
Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike
Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Chalong, Mai Khao
Navy renders assistance to cruise ship stuck on underwater rocks

 

Phuket community
Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up

Wow- a whole 10k each. Life is cheap....(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Can we expect soon a photo of Mr Wiwat, Director/Chief of Phuket Marine Office, with his finger poin...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

Well, the weekly drugs busts in Thailand show that the drugs industry is doing very, very well. But ...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

That cruise ship must be technically equipped to avoid such incidents.The person responsible for ste...(Read More)

Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike

@BenPendejo. Yup, you are right. It is all about lack of education, lack of thinking ability, lack ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@ Gerry. Once again. Do not mix up different matters. For 'chipping' info you have to knock...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

…...Only the climate remain, but maybe it is no more sufficient. From the other side Phuket is ta...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

Thailand has attracted in the past flocks of western tourist thanks to some particular feature that ...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Maritime Insurance surveyors will check damage. A emergency repair will be done in Phuket. The vesse...(Read More)

MP Pareena charged over chicken farm

Strange saying of chief strategist Dep PM Prawit. If Ms Pareena is right, she not need 'party p...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Football
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
Naka Yai Island Beach House