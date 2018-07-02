However, police have charged the unnamed driver with reckless driving causing damage to government property.
Speaking to The Phuket News today (July 2), Lt Col Narong Muangdueng of the Wichit Police said he was informed of the accident at 1:40pm.
“A concrete mixer lorry hit the central concrete barrier of the Darasamut Underpass just prior to me being notified. The driver put the blame on the road being slippery following rain,” Lt Col Narong said.
“The mixer lorry bounced off the central barrier causing it to collide with two vehicles in the other lane. One person sustained minor injuries.
“The driver of the mixer lorry has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property,” he added.
BenPendejo | 02 July 2018 - 16:54:37