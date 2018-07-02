FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

PHUKET: The driver of a concrete mixer lorry that crashed in the Darasamut Underpass this afternoon has blamed the accident on a slippery road.

Monday 2 July 2018, 04:39PM

The unnamed driver of the concrete mixer lorry blamed the accident on a slippery road. Photo:

Workers clear the debris from the crash. Photo: Wichit Police

However, police have charged the unnamed driver with reckless driving causing damage to government property.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (July 2), Lt Col Narong Muangdueng of the Wichit Police said he was informed of the accident at 1:40pm.

“A concrete mixer lorry hit the central concrete barrier of the Darasamut Underpass just prior to me being notified. The driver put the blame on the road being slippery following rain,” Lt Col Narong said.

“The mixer lorry bounced off the central barrier causing it to collide with two vehicles in the other lane. One person sustained minor injuries.

“The driver of the mixer lorry has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property,” he added.

 

 

BenPendejo | 02 July 2018 - 16:54:37 

Why no picture of the moron pointing at the wet concrete that caused the accident.  This clown just proved that he does not have the necessary skills to control a cement truck, and he should be out of a job.  These cement truck drivers are some of the most dangerous on the roads...complete fools with no concern for the safety of anyone or anything.

