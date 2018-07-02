PHUKET: The driver of a concrete mixer lorry that crashed in the Darasamut Underpass this afternoon has blamed the accident on a slippery road.

accidentscrimetransportpoliceSirapisit Bunchoocheep

Monday 2 July 2018, 04:39PM

Workers clear the debris from the crash. Photo: Wichit Police

Workers clear the debris from the crash. Photo: Wichit Police

The unnamed driver of the concrete mixer lorry blamed the accident on a slippery road. Photo:

However, police have charged the unnamed driver with reckless driving causing damage to government property.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (July 2), Lt Col Narong Muangdueng of the Wichit Police said he was informed of the accident at 1:40pm.

“A concrete mixer lorry hit the central concrete barrier of the Darasamut Underpass just prior to me being notified. The driver put the blame on the road being slippery following rain,” Lt Col Narong said.

“The mixer lorry bounced off the central barrier causing it to collide with two vehicles in the other lane. One person sustained minor injuries.

“The driver of the mixer lorry has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property,” he added.