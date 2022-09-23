Tengoku
Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

PHUKET: Police have warned road users to exercise extra caution while driving on wet roads after a 38-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle accident in Pa Khlok. 

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 23 September 2022, 05:38PM

A motorbike rider died on Friday (Sept 23) after hitting a power pole east of Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A motorbike rider died on Friday (Sept 23) after hitting a power pole east of Heroines Monument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At about 4am today (Sept 23), Lt Col Kornphumphot Pongphaiboon, Deputy Chief of Thalang Police Station, was informed of an accident in front of the SuperCheap store on Route 4027 in Pa Khlok, some 500 metres from the Heroines Monument.

According to the information received by Lt Col Kornphumphon, a motorcyclist lost control on a slippery road resulting in him crashing into a power pole. 

Pa Khlok Municipality rescue workers took the severely wounded rider to Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The deceased was identified by his Thai ID card as Seksit Seeyangnok, 38.

Having checked the scene and questioning witnesses, Lt Col Kornphumphot learned that Mr Seksit died in a single-vehicle accident which did not cause in any damage to third parties or government property. The man just lost control of his motorcycle and fell down, Lt Col Kornphumphot was told. 

Mr Seksit’s body was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for autopsy and will be given to his relatives for funeral rites after that.

