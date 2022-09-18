British International School, Phuket
Slick Man City go top as Son’s treble fires Spurs

Slick Man City go top as Son’s treble fires Spurs

FOOTBALL: Manchester City powered to the top of the Premier League as Jack Grealish scored for the first time this season in a 3-0 win over Wolves, while Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a 13-minute hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 rout of Leicester yesterday (Sept 17).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 18 September 2022, 11:30AM

Son Heung-Min celebrates after he scored his team’s sixth goal against Leicester yesterday (Sept 17). Photo: AFP

Son Heung-Min celebrates after he scored his team’s sixth goal against Leicester yesterday (Sept 17). Photo: AFP

Pep Guardiola’s side needed just 56 seconds to take the lead at Molineux as Grealish finally enjoyed a day to remember after a difficult time since joining City from Aston Villa last year.

Erling Haaland doubled City’s advantage with his 14th goal in 10 games in all competitions following a £51 million (B2.1 billion) move from Borussia Dortmund that already appears a bargain.

Wolves lost any chance of a fightback when Nathan Collins was sent off for an ugly stomach-high foul on Grealish in the first half.

Phil Foden capped the champions’ stroll in the Midlands.

Unbeaten City are two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who would regain pole position if they win at Brentford today.

“The game started really well for us with the two goals and the red card. After the Champions League to come here at 12:30 with the quality they have, it was an incredible victory,” Guardiola said.

“Jack played really good. He was strong and he made a good goal. Erling continues to score goals, that’s top.”

Even Guardiola may run out of superlatives to describe the 22-year-old Norwegian if he continues this astonishing run.

Haaland has netted in seven successive games for City and is the first player to score in their first four Premier League away appearances.

Showing their hunger to win the title for a fifth time in six seasons, City are unbeaten in a club record 22 away league matches since losing at Tottenham in their opening game last season.

Son shines

The Premier League returned to action after last weekend’s games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and there were minute’s silences and renditions of the national anthem at all yesterday’s matches.

In north London, South Korea star Son responded to being dropped by hitting an incredible hat-trick.

Devas Lounge

Son came off the bench to score Tottenham’s last three goals, including a pair of brilliant long-range finishes, in an emphatic victory that lifted them into second place.

It was the ideal response from Son after he had been axed by boss Antonio Conte for failing to score in his previous eight appearances.

“My finishing has been poor this season. I’ve also been a little bit unlucky. I knew goals were coming and I wasn’t worried,” Son said after unbeaten Tottenham’s fifth win from seven league games.

Conte added: “I am really happy for Sonny, you know what I think of the player. I said to him if you’re going to score three goals maybe we can repeat this experiment!

“Sometimes to start on the bench and to come on is important because in the next game you are recharged mentally and physically.”

Bottom of the table Leicester’s sixth successive defeat will pile pressure on boss Brendan Rodgers after his outspoken criticism of the club’s failure to back him in the transfer window.

Youri Tielemans had put Leicester ahead with a retaken sixth minute penalty, but Harry Kane headed Tottenham’s equaliser two minutes later.

Eric Dier nodded the hosts in front after 21 minutes before James Maddison’s half-volley drew the Foxes level in the 41st minute.

A pulsating half finished with Rodrigo Bentancur blasting Tottenham back in front from the edge of the area.

Introduced for Richarlison in the 59th minute, Son stole the spotlight as he curled a brilliant long-range strike past Danny Ward in the 73rd minute.

Son struck again with an even better finish from 20 yards in the 84th minute.

The 30-year-old completed his memorable cameo with a clinical effort two minutes later, celebrating by triumphantly raising three fingers after the goal survived a VAR check for offside.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle had to settle for a point for the fifth time in seven games this season as Bournemouth earned a 1-1 draw.

