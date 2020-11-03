Skies to open for worshippers

THAILAND: Thai Airways International (THAI) has launched a special flight for passengers who want to chant Buddhist mantras over 99 sacred sites in the kingdom on Nov 30.

religiontourism

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 3 November 2020, 03:49PM

Thai Airways International has launched a special flight for passengers who want to chant Buddhist mantras over 99 sacred sites. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Wiwat Piyawiroj, executive vice president for THAI’s commercial operations, said the special flight is part of a programme aimed at bolstering the tourism sector, which is in line with the government’s policy.

He revealed that “the new travel experience” is part of THAI’s “Magical Flying Experience” campaign.

Mr Wiwat said passengers will fly over the 99 holy sites in the capital and 31 provinces, including Chon Buri, Rayong, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima, as they chant the mantras.

“There will be no landing during the flight and passengers will receive positive energy from chanting while onboard,” he said.

The three-hour flight will take off from Suvarnabhumi airport at 1:30pm and return at 4:30pm on Nov 30, Mr Wiwat added.

Worshippers interested in booking a seat can expect to pay about B10,000 for business class and about B6,000 for economy. Booking for the seats is available until Nov 25.

In related news, Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, said he will today lead THAI workers’ union members to file a complaint against the company over its rehabilitation plan at Government House.

He said the workers want to expose irregularities in the rehabilitation plan to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

As of the end of June, THAI owed B332.2 billion. Its rehab plan was approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court on Sept 14.