Skeletal remains found on Phuket beach

PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify the skeletal remains of half a body that was found washed ashore at Sai Kaew Beach, at the northwest tip of the island, yesterday afternoon (May 18).

policedeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 May 2020, 09:45AM

The remains were found washed ashore at Sai Kaew Beach, on the northwest tip of the island. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Police were called to the beach at about 3:30pm confirmed Maj Sornthip Chookkaew of the Tha Chatchai Police.

Officers arrived with rescue workers to find the remains half covered with sand and mixed with debris washed ashore by strong waves.

The skeletal remains were of the lower half of the body only.

Officers were unable to estimate the age or even gender of the remains, nevermind its possible origin or cause of death, Maj Sornthip said.

“At this stage we presume the remains are that of a fishermen who had fallen into the sea about a month ago,” he said.

Rescue workers transported the remains to Thalang Hospital.

“From there the remains will be taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital so Forensic Police can examine them in more detail and take a sample for DNA analysis,” Maj Sornthip explained.

“Then we will be able to check if the remains match any persons reported missing,” he added.

