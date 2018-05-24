FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
SKAL Krabi President Wolfgang Grimm AM has been elected President of SKAL International Thailand.

Thursday 24 May 2018

The newly elected 2018-2020 SKAL International Thailand executive committee, from left: Treasurer Tim McGuire, SKAL Chiang Mai Secretariat - Heike Garcon, SKAL Phuket Vice President - Kevin Rautenbach, SKAL Intenational President Wolfgang Grimm AM, SKAL Krabi International Counselor Brinley Waddell, SKAL Chiang Mai and previous president of SKAL International Thailand, Dale Lawrence. Photo: Supplied

SKAL Krabi President Wolfgang Grimm AM has been elected President of SKAL International Thailand. Photo: Supplied

Executive committee members and delegates appointed the new committee members for 2018-2020 at the annual general meeting of Skal International Thailand. The 47th annual general meeting was held at the Sofitel Krabi Phokeethra Golf And Spa Resort.

The newly appointed members will fulfill their positions for a two-year term until 2020. One of their main projects will be a bid for SKAL Thailand to be hosting the SKAL Asia Congress of 2020.

The congress is a yearly event where 300 delegates meet to shape and influence the future of tourism in the region.

For the first time in the almost 50 years of SKAL International Thailand, the office of SKAL president is being filled by a member from Krabi – Mr Wolfgang Grimm.

Mr Grimm is a seasoned hospitality expert and a dedicated contributor to tourism in Thailand. He draws from a vast experience in the industry.

Mr Grimm is a third generation son of a German hoteliers family with 50 years experience in hospitality and a distinguished 25 year career in senior management positions with InterContinental Hotels in Europe, Asia and Australia.

A career highlight was in 1989 when he became General Manager of Intercontinental Sydney for eight years, making significant contributions to Australian tourism as chairman of the Australian Hotels Association and Tourism NSW, and as a member of the Sydney Olympic Bid winning team that secured the rights to host the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

His passion for integrated education led to the opening of InterContinental Hotel School Sydney, which is now part of Southern Cross University. He received an Order of Australia for his leadership in tourism, education, environment and community.

Mr Grimm arrived in Krabi 2012 as owner representative and now VP of Andamana Hotels Krabi with three Trip Advisor awarded pool villa resorts – Aonang Cliff Beach Resort, Crown Lanta Resort & Spa and Alisea Boutique Hotel.

His passion for Sustainable Tourism has added the Andamana ECO Beach Club to the portfolio and now he is developing his own Ecological Concept Resort ANANA in Ao Nang, Krabi.

 

 

