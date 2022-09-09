Skal Phuket September Event I B.E Baan Paradise

Start From: Thursday 15 September 2022, 06:00PM to Thursday 15 September 2022, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join Skal Phuket for a great evening and Discover B.E Baan Paradise Hotel in Patong supporting our Skål Member Bruno Lespurque. Welcoming speaker Olivier Clark from constructive.xyz The key to competitive advantage, in any business, lies in unlocking the potential of their team. Your business is not just a collection of people and computers housed in a building. It is a complex network of internal and external identities and relationships that cannot simply be represented in a chart or diagram. We work with teams to build meaningful, three dimensional representations of your organisation’s individuals, values, processes and systems we can help you to visualise strategies, issues and opportunities that were previously hidden, or difficult to see. Location: B.E Baan Paradise Patong On the bustling Thanon Ratuthit Songroipi Road, this modest hotel is a 4-minute walk from nightlife on Bangla Road and an 8-minute walk from the beach. Parking will be available in the back street of Baan Paradise Hotel Welcome at Baan Paradise Patong Welcome Drink 18.00-19:00 *** Welcomed by Bruno Lespurque Skål Toast 19:00 19:00 - Onwards MENU Heavy Appetizer & Platters will be served as a wide selection of French I Italian I swiz cheese platters, French Cold Cut’s, & Fruit plates. ** Drinks will be sold at special discounted rates Once payment has been made click on the register button and select your menu items. (Please do inform us regarding any food allergies)