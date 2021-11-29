Skal Phuket Christmas Luncheon

Start From: Thursday 16 December 2021, 12:00PM to Thursday 16 December 2021, 02:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We are thrilled to invite you to our next event: Christmas Charity Luncheon at The Boathouse Kata on Thursday 16th December from 12.00-14.00. The Boathouse F&B team has kindly put together a superb menu with free flow selected beverages for the afternoon. Also, in the spirit of Christmas and to support those most needing our help in Phuket at this time, donations this year will be going to Skål Phuket’s long-time charity partner, Phuket Sunshine Village. Please email secretary@skalphuket.org for further information.