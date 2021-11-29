BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Skal Phuket Christmas Luncheon

Skal Phuket Christmas Luncheon

Start From: Thursday 16 December 2021, 12:00PM to Thursday 16 December 2021, 02:00PM

Skal Phuket Christmas Luncheon

Skal Phuket Christmas Luncheon

« »

We are thrilled to invite you to our next event: Christmas Charity Luncheon at The Boathouse Kata on Thursday 16th December from 12.00-14.00. The Boathouse F&B team has kindly put together a superb menu with free flow selected beverages for the afternoon. Also, in the spirit of Christmas and to support those most needing our help in Phuket at this time, donations this year will be going to Skål Phuket’s long-time charity partner, Phuket Sunshine Village. Please email secretary@skalphuket.org for further information.

Person : Sec Skal Phuket
Address : Boathouse, Kata
Website :
http://fb.me/e/jE80qxMSE

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

Let's all be optimistic. Omicron has been reported as highly contagious but mild. Perhaps this i...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

Look on the bright side, If Omicron, as reported from South Africa, is very transmissible but mild, ...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

The main source of this variant Southern Africa already required quarantine so anything to slow it d...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

No matter what steps Thailand takes it will get in to the country just as the other variants have do...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

@papa paul. There is a first time for everything I guess....(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

@skip. Their plan?? Are you another one of those conspiracy theory anti vaccine nutters that would s...(Read More)

Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic

Just curious, but has the RTP ever once fined car and motorbike rental operators that use the beachf...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

It shows that Thailand's idea of 'democracy' does not include freedom of speech, which i...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

A lame attempt by maverick to make it sound like the police are just doing their jobs as they claim....(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

We know the rules stay out of politics and royalty issues, it’s not our business. Leave it to main...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand

 