Skal Phuket 2018 Charity Evening

Jack Nicholson, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Marilyn Monroe, Jessica Alba, Superman, Batman, Wolverine, Storm, Wonder Woman, Ellen Ripley… just some of the names that may be turning up at the Skal Phuket Charity Event on Saturday, December 1 at the Angsana Laguna Ballroom.

By The Phuket News

Friday 2 November 2018, 02:00PM

It’s Academy Awards season in Phuket, Phuket style of course, so be ready for some surprises as Skal Phuket honours those businesses on the island that have made a difference, whether through service, charity, or just great times.

We even have our own Oscars to present, again with a difference but still worth winning.

The main purpose of the evening is to raise money for local charities that are improving the educational opportunities for children on the island and nearby so that they, and their families, can have a brighter future.

Our hosts for the night, the Angsana Laguna Phuket, have assured us of an excellent buffet and our kind sponsors are providing us with the libation to go with it and to help you get into the mood for the auctions, raffles and music.

The price for the evening is B3,600 if booked and paid for by November 30 and B3,900 on the door, so it pays to book early. You can book and pay at www. skal-international-phuket.myshopify.com.

There are prizes on offer for the best male and female costume, so come as your favourite Hollywood star or character for a chance to win. Go on, be daring and really go for it… we even have a red carpet and backdrop for those paparazzi photo opportunities.

We are also inviting everyone to nominate and vote for their favourite businesses in Phuket in the following categories: Best Brunch, Best Yacht Charter, Best Activity, Best CSR Project and Best Environmental Project. If you have other ideas for categories, let us know and we will consider them.

You can register your vote for your favourites at http://bit.do/SkalVote2018 and you may vote as many times as you like.

Winners will be announced on the night, just like the real Academy Awards in Hollywood.

If you have a business in Phuket and would like to contribute to the auction or raffle we would be delighted to accept you kind donation. If you would let us know at contact@skalphuket.org what you are able to give we can make arrangements for your prizes to be included in the relevant part of the night.

Every baht we raise helps improve a child’s life so please be generous.

And don’t forget to ask your family, friends and customers to nominate you for an award.