Sixty-six baby turtles hatch in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park

PHUKET: Officials from Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park in Phang Nga Province confirmed yesterday (Feb 19) that 66 green sea turtles have successfully hatched and been released into the sea.

animalsmarinewildlife
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 20 February 2022, 12:26PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The hatchlings came from a female green turtle who laid her eggs on the beach in the Hat Thai Mueang section of the national park on Dec 23 last year.

Last Wednesday (Feb 16) park officials who were monitoring the eggs noticed that some of the sand in the turtle’s nest had collapsed. They continued to monitor the situation but then on Friday (Feb 18) decided to clear away the sand which had become moist due to recent heavy rain and could have been preventing the baby turtles from hatching and leaving the nest.

It emerged that the baby turtles had hatched and were waiting to leave the nest and that a total of 66 successfully exited and headed to the sea.

All 66 of the baby turtles were in perfect condition, commented a national park spokesman from the Conservation Area Administration 5 office. Further examaination of the nest revelaved that two baby turtles had died and there were seven unfertilised eggs.

It meant from the total of 75 eggs laid there was a successful incubation rate of 90.66%. The baby turtles had been incubating for a total of 58 days, the spokesman added.

