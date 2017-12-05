The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Sixteen people fined during Phuket beach inspections

PHUKET: Army officers, police and municipality officials inspected beaches at Kata, Karon and Patong yesterday (Dec 4) fined a total of 16 beach management offenders under the orders of Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket.

crime, transport, tourism, military, police, patong,

Premkamon Ketsara

Tuesday 5 December 2017, 03:39PM

Officials carry out their inspection along one of Phuket's popular west coast beaches. Photo: Army 25th Infantry Regiment
Officials carry out their inspection along one of Phuket's popular west coast beaches. Photo: Army 25th Infantry Regiment

Col Sanya Thongsawat, Chief of Karon Police Station and the officers first inspected Kata Yai Beach and parking spaces at 10am, along with Karon Municipality officials and Karon Police.

A surfboard rental group of four were fined for operating their business on the beach without approval from the government, Col Santi told The Phuket News’ sister publication Khao Phuket.

At 11:30am the team of officers then inspected Karon Beach, at which Col Santi reported one person was fined for illegally operating a surfboard rental business.

At 2:30 pm, the officials inspected the Patong Beach area for general organisation including illegal parking, beach vendors and operators on pavements, umbrella beds, Thai massage, and all beach operators working outside of the 10% zone.

Six tourists were fined for parking in areas not permitted for parking, two jet-ski operators were fined for parking on footpaths, and two vendors with sidecars operating from the sidewalk were also fined.

One umbrella rental operator was also fined for parking their car on the beach.

All 11 on Patong Beach have been notified and fined according to the municipality’s policy,” said Col Santi.

It’s a beach investigation according to the projects that we have while we’re taking care of this island. It’s just our normal routine, checking if everything is OK,” said Col Santi.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

moskito | 09 December 2017 - 08:00:24

SUPER ... Thanks to the RTP for the good work... 
It looks like finally something starting here.
Obviously people NEED FEEs for their egoistic behaviour....get a brain, respect others and you will not be fined :) 
NEXT: TRAFFIC

The Phuket News

allirob | 06 December 2017 - 20:00:25

can the fines go towards paying for lifeguard services to stop people (tourists) from drowning??????

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 06 December 2017 - 19:02:48

Yay!...calling out the Army to tackle the surfboard mafia, ain't no messing around here.  But I think the fines are such that they're all back out there today...just like the vendors that were booted off Surin...back in full colors the following day.  Yet again, the lack of any kind of meaningful enforcement of any laws or rules just reaffirms that this place is incapable of managing anythin

The Phuket News

Nasa12 | 06 December 2017 - 06:01:21

And the fine was 300 Bath or 5000 Bath ?

The Phuket News

Pauly44 | 05 December 2017 - 19:06:04

Wow some really serious crimes they uncovered, worth the infantry commander taking time off to hand out parking tickets and busting a surfboard sting, Thailand is a laughing stock, they can't even manage simple things.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 05 December 2017 - 19:05:03

Good job, but they did overlook discriminatory all the illegal parked tuk tuks.
That is not good, not fair!. 
Smells to corruption or being afraid for the 'tuk tuk mafia'. 
Take your pick!

And why is the Royal Thai police doing their work under supervision of the Royal thai army?
Seems this is saying something about problems internal the Royal thai police functioning on Phuket.
Need outside supervision? Looks loose face for RTP top on Phuket.
How ever the RTP can be taken as a serious, fair, honest government organization on Phuket island as long the army super vise?

The Phuket News
Matches 6 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.