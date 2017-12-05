PHUKET: Army officers, police and municipality officials inspected beaches at Kata, Karon and Patong yesterday (Dec 4) fined a total of 16 beach management offenders under the orders of Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment and the highest-ranking army officer stationed in Phuket.

Tuesday 5 December 2017, 03:39PM

Officials carry out their inspection along one of Phuket's popular west coast beaches. Photo: Army 25th Infantry Regiment

Col Sanya Thongsawat, Chief of Karon Police Station and the officers first inspected Kata Yai Beach and parking spaces at 10am, along with Karon Municipality officials and Karon Police.

A surfboard rental group of four were fined for operating their business on the beach without approval from the government, Col Santi told The Phuket News’ sister publication Khao Phuket.

At 11:30am the team of officers then inspected Karon Beach, at which Col Santi reported one person was fined for illegally operating a surfboard rental business.

At 2:30 pm, the officials inspected the Patong Beach area for general organisation including illegal parking, beach vendors and operators on pavements, umbrella beds, Thai massage, and all beach operators working outside of the 10% zone.

Six tourists were fined for parking in areas not permitted for parking, two jet-ski operators were fined for parking on footpaths, and two vendors with sidecars operating from the sidewalk were also fined.

One umbrella rental operator was also fined for parking their car on the beach.

“All 11 on Patong Beach have been notified and fined according to the municipality’s policy,” said Col Santi.

“It’s a beach investigation according to the projects that we have while we’re taking care of this island. It’s just our normal routine, checking if everything is OK,” said Col Santi.