BANGKOK: Tourist police arrested six Taiwanese men in Bangkok and Samut Prakan province for allegedly stealing money from victims of a call scam.

Monday 22 January 2018, 08:59AM

Tourist police display Taiwanese suspects during a press conference in Bangkok yesterday (Jan 21). Photo: Tourist Police

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police, told a press conference in Bangkok yesterday (Jan 21) that Chen-hung Shin, 20, Hao-chieh Chen, 24, and Wen-tsung Huang, 23, were arrested in Room No. 522 at View Place Mansion on Soi Lat Phrao 130 in Bang Kapi district last Wednesday (Jan 17).

Police seized five bank passbooks, four ATM cards, B90,600 in cash, and ATM slips as well as clothes, bags and shoes worn by the men while withdrawing money from ATMs in the jurisdiction area of the Lat Phrao Police Station.

On Saturday (Jan 20) police arrested Sheng-xian, 21, and Gen-bin Liang, 25, on Soi Phraekasa 14 in Muang district, Samut Prakan. Seized from the two were an ATM card, two passbooks, B30,000 in cash, and withdrawal slips.

It was unclear exactly how the scam operated, but the gang apparently targeted owners of illicit businesses and sent them forged arrest warrants via Line and Facebook. The victims were then told to transfer money to Thai bank accounts in order to avoid prosecution.

The five suspects told police that they were given the ATM cards by Ju-chen Lo.

Ju-chen, 23, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Saturday as he was about to leave the country, Maj Gen Surachet said.

Read original story here.