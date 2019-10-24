THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Six senior officials dismissed on King's orders

Six senior officials dismissed on King's orders

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has issued two royal commands dismissing six officials attached to royal guard units and the Royal Household Bureau, for serious disciplinary violations.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 October 2019, 09:11AM

The dismissals were published in the Royal Gazette and announced yesterday (Oct 23).

The first command, dated Oct 23, ordered that Pol Lt Gen Sakolket Chantra of the Royal Household Bureau be dismissed and stripped of his rank and royal decorations.

The command said he had acted deplorably by misusing his state position for his own and others’ gain and failed to perform his duty in line with regulations, causing serious damage to the state.

The order took retroactive effect on Sept 1.

The second command, also dated Oct 23, ordered the dismissal of five state officials.

They are Maj Gen Khun Tharinee Rodson, attached to the Ratcha Wallop Royal Guards’ Royal Security Command; Khunying Thidarat Thamraksa, attached to the Royal Guards 904 Division; Maj Gen Warinporn Kanisornsophon, attached to the Royal Guards 904; Lt Peera Mongkolchairerk, attached to the Royal Guards 904; and Lt Chayanan Pangsang, attached to the Ratcha Wallop Royal Guards Royal Security Command.

The officials were also stripped of military rank and any royal decorations.

The command cited their deplorable conduct which breached disciplinary rules. Like Pol Lt Gen Sakolket, they abused their official positions for their own and others’ gain and failed to comply with regulations, causing serious damage to the state.

The command retroactively went into effect on Tuesday.

 

Read original story here.

https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/1778469/six-senior-officials-dismissed-on-kings-orders

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese tourist arrivals surge 31% for Sept, year on year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Widower on wife's journey! Ecstasy in instant noodles? Farm chemicals banned! || October 24
Phuket residents force B720mn ‘ring road’ to avoid mangroves, houses
Chalong Mayor heaves off 1.3 tons of fresh fish in giveaway
Condotels on the rise in tourist hotspots, including Phuket, reports JLL
Korean stabbed 17 times in Pattaya
Cabinet extends Visa on Arrival fee waiver for six months
Police probe Phuket dive tour deaths of South Korean tourist, Thai instructor
Thai Airways not at risk of shutting down, says airline president
New Zealand bar owner probed for working illegally, arrested for drugs
German expat escapes serious harm as LPG-fuelled Proton catches fire
Italian arrested after ecstasy found in noodles mailed from Europe
Rawai snake wranglers urge caution after 2m cobra found near home
German Pattaya bar owner arrested for disposing of body of German woman, 77, in canal
Waterworks officials has lucky escape as motorbike catches fire

 

Phuket community
New Zealand bar owner probed for working illegally, arrested for drugs

Bad Guys Out'. ...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

@ Wiesel, how do you know that I was never in such situation? Actually during my 37 yrs of scuba div...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

@Wiesel It's Mr.K's favorite motto:"When in doubt,blame the Thai's !"...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Jerking around an 85-year-old man and his wife like this is nothing less than a hate-filled ultra-ra...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

A classic for the You know you're in Thailand when files..A CEO issues a statement telling empl...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Infamously rapey types are about. Have had on two recent occasions men enter my stable, 150 meters ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Phuket became very expensive for tourists. The thai tourist branch still in the 'The sky is the ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Tourists now vote with their feet. Totally wrong thinking to count on the Indians. ( don't put y...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

The plunge of chinese tourists is not due to the US trade war. The enormous grow of chinese tourists...(Read More)

Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital

Why the private sector has to rise funds for medical equipment for a Government hospital in Patong? ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique