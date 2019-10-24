Six senior officials dismissed on King's orders

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has issued two royal commands dismissing six officials attached to royal guard units and the Royal Household Bureau, for serious disciplinary violations.



By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 October 2019, 09:11AM

The dismissals were published in the Royal Gazette and announced yesterday (Oct 23).

The first command, dated Oct 23, ordered that Pol Lt Gen Sakolket Chantra of the Royal Household Bureau be dismissed and stripped of his rank and royal decorations.

The command said he had acted deplorably by misusing his state position for his own and others’ gain and failed to perform his duty in line with regulations, causing serious damage to the state.

The order took retroactive effect on Sept 1.

The second command, also dated Oct 23, ordered the dismissal of five state officials.

They are Maj Gen Khun Tharinee Rodson, attached to the Ratcha Wallop Royal Guards’ Royal Security Command; Khunying Thidarat Thamraksa, attached to the Royal Guards 904 Division; Maj Gen Warinporn Kanisornsophon, attached to the Royal Guards 904; Lt Peera Mongkolchairerk, attached to the Royal Guards 904; and Lt Chayanan Pangsang, attached to the Ratcha Wallop Royal Guards Royal Security Command.

The officials were also stripped of military rank and any royal decorations.

The command cited their deplorable conduct which breached disciplinary rules. Like Pol Lt Gen Sakolket, they abused their official positions for their own and others’ gain and failed to comply with regulations, causing serious damage to the state.

The command retroactively went into effect on Tuesday.

