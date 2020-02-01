THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

PHUKET: Six more tourists in Phuket are under observation on suspicion of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, local officials have announced.

healthtourismtransportChinese
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 February 2020, 12:47PM

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonnak was at the airport to oversee the arrival. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonnak was at the airport to oversee the arrival. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

So far no people in Phuket have been confirmed as infected with the virus, Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira of Phuket Hospital, stressed at the mandatory “daily update” on the current situation regarding the virus in Phuket yesterday (Jan 31).

“They are only suspected of being infected, and are under observation only,” Dr Chalermpong said.

The six new cases brought to 29 the total number of people in Phuket held for observation since officials started scanning new arrivals for elevated body temperatures on Jan 5, he added.

Of those, 19 have been already discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that the remaining 10 are in hospital care, as follows: eight at Vachira Phuket Hospital, one at Patong Hospital and one at Thalang Hospital.

Officials are screening all people arriving on inbound direct flights from the risk areas designated by the Ministry of Public Health, namely Mainland China but not Macau and Hong Kong, Dr Chalermpong explained.

A total of 1,336 new arrivals from mainland China landing at Phuket International Airport on 43 flights were scanned on Thursday (Jan 30), he said.

SKYPARK

Meanwhile, while not screening all international arrivals, officials are screening all people leaving the island, Dr Chalermpong said

Officials on Thursday scanned 20,048 tourists departing the island on 107 international flights, and 10,113 people departing on 62 domestic flights, he noted.

One of the new six being held for observation was identified while boarding a flight departing Phuket on Thursday, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai confirmed at the meeting.

The scanning of tourists arriving in Phuket on cruise liners is continuing, Vice Governor Supoj said, with officers from the Phuket Provincial Health Office screening some 3,800 tourists coming ashore at Patong Beach.

So far no cruise liner tourist arrivals are suspected to be infected, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Rambofreeman | 01 February 2020 - 16:11:58 

Imo it shows tourist money is more important than the Thais health.

Jor12 | 01 February 2020 - 15:46:57 

The only ones worried about the virus are the fools commenting on PN. Get it into your heads that more people die from the common cold than this current virus.

Foot | 01 February 2020 - 14:20:25 

Are they going to hold them for 2 weeks?

Any cruise ships from China arriving?  Will those thousands be quarantined for 2 weeks?

goldwing | 01 February 2020 - 13:34:39 

Of course there will not be a confirmed Corona virus patient in Phuket, bad for tourism, ignore it, it will go away soon, MORONS

goldwing | 01 February 2020 - 13:16:41 

talk about stupidity, scanning people leaving but not arriving, Oh I forgot people leaving have spent their money, those arriving have not, dont want to scare away arriving tourists, bad for Phuket, who cares about the residents, they can die, they don't show up in TAYT numbers

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Baby’s remains found in drainpipe near abandoned workers’ camp
Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post
Phuket officials warn over face mask price gouging
Three suspects arrested in Phuket drug raids
China virus toll passes 250 as travel curbs tightened
Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus
New era for divided Britain as it leaves EU
Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control
PHUKEt XTRA: VIDEO: International emergency declared over virus! Escaped giraffe found dead? || January 31
New Leatherback turtle nest found in Phang Nga
Two people in UK test positive for coronavirus, 18 South Korean evacuees hospitalised after returning from Wuhan
Chalong’s Land & Houses Park experiences wastewater problems again
China to bring overseas Wuhan citizens back to virus-hit city
Driver loses control of motorbike, hit and killed by cement truck
Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning

 

Phuket community
Phuket task force targets virus fake news, police asked to press charges over ‘virus death at airport’ post

So many childish people in this country.. so fast to want charges pressed for such trivial matters.....(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Imo it shows tourist money is more important than the Thais health....(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Of course you can relax. The only ones worried are the fools commenting on PN. This is the 21st Cen...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

The only ones worried about the virus are the fools commenting on PN. Get it into your heads that mo...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Are they going to hold them for 2 weeks? Any cruise ships from China arriving? Will those thousa...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

Of course there will not be a confirmed Corona virus patient in Phuket, bad for tourism, ignore it, ...(Read More)

Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

talk about stupidity, scanning people leaving but not arriving, Oh I forgot people leaving have spen...(Read More)

Don’t Panic: Governor urges calm, issues warning as fake news of Wuhan flu spirals out of control

would you trust the word of anyone whose main objective is to protect Phuket's tourist Image?...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Attention WHO and governments of countries all over the world... Not to mention hundreds of large co...(Read More)

Chalong’s Land & Houses Park experiences wastewater problems again

There is obviously raw sewage being released all the time. It just becomes more noticeable when ther...(Read More)

 

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 