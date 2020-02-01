Six more tourists suspected of infection in Phuket

PHUKET: Six more tourists in Phuket are under observation on suspicion of being infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, local officials have announced.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 February 2020, 12:47PM

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonnak was at the airport to oversee the arrival. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

Tourists arriving on a direct flight from Shenzhen are screened on arrival at Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT Phuket

So far no people in Phuket have been confirmed as infected with the virus, Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, Director of Vachira of Phuket Hospital, stressed at the mandatory “daily update” on the current situation regarding the virus in Phuket yesterday (Jan 31).

“They are only suspected of being infected, and are under observation only,” Dr Chalermpong said.

The six new cases brought to 29 the total number of people in Phuket held for observation since officials started scanning new arrivals for elevated body temperatures on Jan 5, he added.

Of those, 19 have been already discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that the remaining 10 are in hospital care, as follows: eight at Vachira Phuket Hospital, one at Patong Hospital and one at Thalang Hospital.

Officials are screening all people arriving on inbound direct flights from the risk areas designated by the Ministry of Public Health, namely Mainland China but not Macau and Hong Kong, Dr Chalermpong explained.

A total of 1,336 new arrivals from mainland China landing at Phuket International Airport on 43 flights were scanned on Thursday (Jan 30), he said.

Meanwhile, while not screening all international arrivals, officials are screening all people leaving the island, Dr Chalermpong said

Officials on Thursday scanned 20,048 tourists departing the island on 107 international flights, and 10,113 people departing on 62 domestic flights, he noted.

One of the new six being held for observation was identified while boarding a flight departing Phuket on Thursday, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai confirmed at the meeting.

The scanning of tourists arriving in Phuket on cruise liners is continuing, Vice Governor Supoj said, with officers from the Phuket Provincial Health Office screening some 3,800 tourists coming ashore at Patong Beach.

So far no cruise liner tourist arrivals are suspected to be infected, he added.