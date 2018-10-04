THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Six Malaysian rescue divers drown in bid to save boy

MALAYSIA: Six Malaysian rescue divers drowned in a freak accident while searching for a boy who had gone missing in a pool at an abandoned tin mine, emergency officials said today(Oct 4).

Thursday 4 October 2018, 05:12PM

The director-general of the fire and rescue department said it as the ‘worst tragedy’ to hit his department. Photo: Muffin Wizard / wikipedia

The 17-year-old boy had gone missing yesterday (Oct 3) while fishing in the pool popular with anglers in the township of Puchong west of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Mohammad Hamdan Wahid, fire and rescue department director-general, said the divers encountered strong undercurrents that spun them around in the murky water.

Local police chief Abdul Aziz Ali said the spinning caused them to lose their diving gear.

New Paths Retreat

They were pulled out of the water after 30 minutes but by then they were already unconscious, he added.

Fire chief Mohammad described the death of six officers in one day as the “worst tragedy” to hit his department.

The search for the missing youth was continuing, he said.

 

 

