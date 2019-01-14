PHUKET: Six houses at Sapan Hin were destroyed by fire last night (Jan 13), with another six properties also damaged by the blaze.

Safety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 January 2019, 11:21AM

Six houses in the poor Saphan Hin community were destroyed by the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

No people were reported as injured by the fire, and Wichit Municipality firefighters estimated the damage at about B300,000.

Wichit Police were notified of the fire at 11:40pm, with 10 fire teams and Kusoldharm rescue workers soon arriving at the scene, in Chumchon Saphan Hin Soi 6, in Moo 1 Wichit, on the outskirts of Phuket Town.

Firefighters had difficulty accessing the blaze due to a pile of wood scraps and lumber piled up at the entrance to the collection of modest houses.

The flames were extinguished within about half an hour, Wichit Municipality firefighters confirmed.

At this stage police believe the fire started by electrical short circuit or from a candle, which quickly spread among the wooden homes.

However, officers noted that an investigation would look further into the true cause of the blaze.