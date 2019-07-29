Six drug suspects arrested in 10 days, B1.4mn in assets seized

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrests of six drug suspects within a span of just 10 days. The arrests, carried out from July 19-28, saw the seizure of 1,933 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills, 57.82 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) and B1.425 million in assets.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 July 2019, 02:28PM

Guns, drugs, and B1.4 million in pickup trucks and motorbikes were seized in making the six arrests. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The first case saw Phanon “Noom” Santiwechrasami, 36, arrested at a rented room on Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, where officers found him in possession of 1,770 meth pills and 56.7g of ya ice, noted police in their report.

In making the arrest, police seized his Isuzu D-MAX pickup truck valued at about B700,000.

Phanon was taken to Phuket City police station charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The second arrest reported was that of Watcharapong "Golf" or "Get" Kaewchaluay, 32, who was taken into custody at an address in Soi Sai Thong, off Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu, when he was found in possession of 62 ya bah pills.

Police also seized from Watcharapong a CZ 9mm handgun and a Colt 11mm pistol, as well as eight 9mm bullets and 45 11mm bullets.

Officers also seized Watcharapong’s Toyota Revo pickup truck valued at B600,000 and his Honda CBR 150 motorcycle valued at about B25,000.

Watcharapong was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of firearms and ammunition without permission.

The third arrest was that of Yongyuth “Yuth” Boonthong, 37, who was found with 63 ya bah pills and “about” 670mg of ya ice at an address near the Kathu Waterfall. Officers also seized his Yamaha YZF-R15 motorcycle, valued at about B100,000.

Yongyuth was taken to Kathu Police Station charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell

Aphichat "Nam" Santiwechratsami, 37, was reported as the fourth arrest made during the 10 days. He was arrested at an address in Soi Bangcheethaew in Rassada after he was found with “about” 450mg of ya ice in his bag.

Aphichat was taken to Phuket City Police Station charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The fifth arrest reported was that of Sarimphon “Pleng” Thanakotchakorn, 26, at an address at the Phuket Villa 3 housing estate in Wichit after Sarimphon was found with 27 meth pills.

Sarimphon was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The sixth arrest reported was that of Korawit “Em” Nuinoom, 26, who was taken into custody in the vicinity of Soi Sai Thong, off Wichit Songkhram Rd, Kathu – the same street where Watcharapong was reported as arrested – after he was found with 11 meth pills.

Korawit was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged possession of a Category 1 drug.

The report by police did not mark whether any of the arrests were linked.