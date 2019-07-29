Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Six drug suspects arrested in 10 days, B1.4mn in assets seized

Six drug suspects arrested in 10 days, B1.4mn in assets seized

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrests of six drug suspects within a span of just 10 days. The arrests, carried out from July 19-28, saw the seizure of 1,933 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills, 57.82 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) and B1.425 million in assets.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 July 2019, 02:28PM

Guns, drugs, and B1.4 million in pickup trucks and motorbikes were seized in making the six arrests. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs, and B1.4 million in pickup trucks and motorbikes were seized in making the six arrests. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs, and B1.4 million in pickup trucks and motorbikes were seized in making the six arrests. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police
Guns, drugs, and B1.4 million in pickup trucks and motorbikes were seized in making the six arrests. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police
Guns, drugs, and B1.4 million in pickup trucks and motorbikes were seized in making the six arrests. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The first case saw Phanon “Noom” Santiwechrasami, 36, arrested at a rented room on Thepkrasattri Rd in Phuket Town, where officers found him in possession of 1,770 meth pills and 56.7g of ya ice, noted police in their report.

In making the arrest, police seized his Isuzu D-MAX pickup truck valued at about B700,000.

Phanon was taken to Phuket City police station charged with possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The second arrest reported was that of Watcharapong "Golf" or "Get" Kaewchaluay, 32, who was taken into custody at an address in Soi Sai Thong, off Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu, when he was found in possession of 62 ya bah pills.

Police also seized from Watcharapong a CZ 9mm handgun and a Colt 11mm pistol, as well as eight 9mm bullets and 45 11mm bullets.

Officers also seized Watcharapong’s Toyota Revo pickup truck valued at B600,000 and his Honda CBR 150 motorcycle valued at about B25,000.

Watcharapong was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of firearms and ammunition without permission.

The third arrest was that of Yongyuth “Yuth” Boonthong, 37, who was found with 63 ya bah pills and “about” 670mg of ya ice at an address near the Kathu Waterfall. Officers also seized his Yamaha YZF-R15 motorcycle, valued at about B100,000.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Yongyuth was taken to Kathu Police Station charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell

Aphichat "Nam" Santiwechratsami, 37, was reported as the fourth arrest made during the 10 days. He was arrested at an address in Soi Bangcheethaew in Rassada after he was found with “about” 450mg of ya ice in his bag.

Aphichat was taken to Phuket City Police Station charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The fifth arrest reported was that of Sarimphon “Pleng” Thanakotchakorn, 26, at an address at the Phuket Villa 3 housing estate in Wichit after Sarimphon was found with 27 meth pills.

Sarimphon was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The sixth arrest reported was that of Korawit “Em” Nuinoom, 26, who was taken into custody in the vicinity of Soi Sai Thong, off Wichit Songkhram Rd, Kathu – the same street where Watcharapong was reported as arrested – after he was found with 11 meth pills.

Korawit was taken to Kathu Police Station and charged possession of a Category 1 drug.

The report by police did not mark whether any of the arrests were linked.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Baby boy abandoned on rented room doorstep
Phuket honours King’s Birthday with ceremonies, community projects
Tourism app TagThai to offer full range of services in October
Country will prosper if Thais do their duty: HM
Phuket Property Guide: Getting a foothold on freehold
Woman charged for role in official molesting friend’s underage daughters
Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back
Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between
Police hunt man passing off fake B1,000 banknotes
Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen
Phuket Provincial Hall up in lights for King’s Birthday
Phuket to hold public events for HM King’s birthday
The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Snakes on the move? Committing to E-Sports! B400 minimum wage? || July 26
Phuket thief caught after trying to sell B256k watch collection on Facebook

 

Phuket community
The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares

"It is well known that police officers in free time drive family vans and taxis" And accor...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

Mr.Kurt,what are you waffling about again? Upset that your local Orbor Tor didn't inform you fir...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

The first comment didn't show a lot of intellect ,but Mr.K"s comment easily beat that. As ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between

I see @christysweet has somehow yet again changed the subject to thailand and sex - change the broke...(Read More)

They’re gone: Tourism development blamed for killing off Phuket turtle nesting sites

Chris's comment is strange - he suggests that after thousands of years of "Thai culture&quo...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

Yep Nasa,that will definitely decide any upcoming local election !...(Read More)

Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

What is the catch behind this gesture of good will? From which Chalong Orbor Tor budget was this buy...(Read More)

The Vanguard: Phuket tourism leaders speak out on airport van,taxi fares

Phuket airport has a safety and security problem if Van/limousine drivers like Phuriphat can come an...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between

I must admit I don't see the point here. Right now, yes, we have regulations, but nobody cares a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Somewhere in between

Why not celebrate and promote Thailand's role as sex provider to the world? Truly a profession t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dot Property Awards
Save Now Stay Later
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 